Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Mississippi Self Storage Portfolio
Mobile, AL, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., Sharon Wright, CCIM, and Bill Barnhill, CCIM, the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates covering the Gulf Coast, announced the successful sale of a three property self-storage portfolio in Mississippi totaling 61,550 net rentable square feet across 450 units.
The portfolio, owned by Radiant Storage, has locations in Pascagoula, Gautier and Ocean Springs, MS, serving established residential and commercial trade areas. The assets include all non-climate control units as well as onsite apartments at each location. The facilities benefitted from established customer bases within their respective markets. The portfolio offered stable in-place income with operational upside, and room for expansion at one location, making it an attractive opportunity in today’s market. The sale presented Homegrown Self Storage with the opportunity to acquire a scaled platform in a single transaction, creating operational efficiencies and an immediate geographic presence. The deal closed on Friday, January 30, 2026.
Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., Sharon Wright, CCIM, and Bill Barnhill, CCIM, are the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates covering the Gulf Coast. They can be reached at 251-432-1287.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
