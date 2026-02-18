Naomi Nelson’s New Book, "The Nut in the Shell," is a Powerful Story of One Woman’s Journey to Find the Light Once More as She is Haunted by Her Past Trauma and Mistakes
Pine Bush, NY, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Naomi Nelson, a seasoned nurse of over thirty years, a wife to the love of her life, and a proud mother and grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “The Nut in the Shell”: a compelling novel that centers around a young woman whose life begins to crumble as her past traumas come seeping back into her life, leading her down a dark path that she will be forced to either climb out of or succumb to.
“Abby sat at the juncture of traffic in her vehicle, statuesque as she stared blankly into a parallel time and space that only existed in her mind,” writes Nelson. “To fellow travelers on the highway of congested vehicles, she appeared as just another commuter relishing in the day’s montage of stressors. But for Abby, she was not there—she was in a misty fog of dark shadows creeping around her subconscious. An accomplished businesswoman, devoted mother, and loving partner to her soulmate, Abby saw her world start to suddenly come apart at the seams. She functioned not as a cog in the wheel of her life but a finely tuned machine until now. Her life’s journey, past and present, seemed to all be colliding completely out of her control. No matter the lengths she had gone to before to bury a past long forgotten, it was now coming back relentlessly to haunt her. Her beautiful vision, family, life, and shell of protection around her was starting to crack and so was she. The demons, the nightmares, the mistakes were all back… He was back.
“Will Abby be able to bear witness to her own past? Will she have the fortitude to journey through the devil’s den and find her way out on the other side to the light? Only time will tell for Abby.”
Published by Fulton Books, Naomi Nelson’s book is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Abby’s journey to find the strength that she needs to take back her life while overcoming the traumas of her past. Through sharing “The Nut in the Shell,” Nelson hopes to offer a glimmer of hope for those still finding their way out of the darkness in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Nut in the Shell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
