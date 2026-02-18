Blake Miller’s New Book, “Diapers to Wipers,” a charming tale designed to encourage young children as they go through potty training & leave their days of diapers behind
Marquette, MI, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Blake Miller, who was born and raised in northern Michigan, has completed his most recent book, “Diapers to Wipers”: a hilarious tale that follows a young girl who learns how to use the potty and stop using diapers, much to the joy of her father who encourages her each step of the way.
“I never thought in a million years that I would be getting a book published,” writes Miller. “I actually wrote this very late one night about five years ago, when my daughter Cooper was still in diapers, well before potty training entered my thoughts. I was going through old stuff, I came across it.
“After putting it in my phone notes and reading it to some friends and family, they loved it and encouraged me to do something with it. I had nothing to lose, so I decided to take a shot and see if it had a chance. It was a complete shock and utter disbelief when I got the call that Fulton Publishing loved it and wanted to publish my encouragement potty training book.”
Published by Fulton Books, Blake Miller’s book is the perfect story for parents and guardians alike to help encourage their young children as they go through the process of potty training. With colorful artwork and a heartfelt message, “Diapers to Wipers” is sure to delight young readers and help them find the courage to ditch their diapers and begin using the toilet.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Diapers to Wipers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
