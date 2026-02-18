Dannie Jackson’s New Book, "Pass the Pipe," is a Powerful Story That Follows a Group of Individuals Who Unexpectedly Fall Into the World of Drug Use and Its Repercussions
Denver, CO, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dannie Jackson has completed her most recent book, “Pass the Pipe”: a stunning novel that explores what happens when a group of people who never imagined they would end up doing drugs find themselves falling down the spiral of addiction.
“‘Pass the Pipe’ is a story where good or bad people never thought they would be doing drugs,” writes Jackson. “They end up losing their self-esteem, losing their homes, and being violent. Lou, Pastor Nick, and Walt couldn’t believe it could happen to them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dannie Jackson’s book draws from the author’s own experiences of selling drugs in order to take care of her children, an act which caused her to be incarcerated for twenty years as she asked God for forgiveness and redemption. Now a devout Christian, Jackson shares “Pass the Pipe” with the hope of reminding others that no one is above the dangers of drug addiction.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Pass the Pipe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Pass the Pipe’ is a story where good or bad people never thought they would be doing drugs,” writes Jackson. “They end up losing their self-esteem, losing their homes, and being violent. Lou, Pastor Nick, and Walt couldn’t believe it could happen to them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dannie Jackson’s book draws from the author’s own experiences of selling drugs in order to take care of her children, an act which caused her to be incarcerated for twenty years as she asked God for forgiveness and redemption. Now a devout Christian, Jackson shares “Pass the Pipe” with the hope of reminding others that no one is above the dangers of drug addiction.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Pass the Pipe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories