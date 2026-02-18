Scott R. Frazer’s New Book, "Cyberspecies: The Dawn of Sentient AI," Follows a Group of Humans & Their AI Programs as They Work to Prevent Mankind’s Imminent Destruction
Saratoga Springs, UT, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Scott R. Frazer, who holds a doctoral degree in chemistry, has completed his most recent book, “Cyberspecies: The Dawn of Sentient AI”: a compelling science fiction novel that follows four humans who must work to stop the annihilation of civilization that has been predicted by a powerful, sentient AI software.
“By the time they graduated from USC in 2019, Evan Cornilles, Jessi Kendall, Gordon Stock, and Tim Taylor had become good friends. Their joint master’s thesis, ‘Extrapolator’, was a first-generation artificial intelligence written to predict future events in politics, society, and the economy,” writes Frazer.
“After ten years, the fully sentient AI is back with the new name Balthazar and an AI sister named Hope. After being at large on the Internet for a decade, Balthazar has returned to report that the world is destined to fall into anarchy within six months unless something is done.
“The team of four humans and two AIs develop a plan to redirect human civilization from its path of self-destruction. It’s a bold and desperate strategy, and soon, they are running from both the FBI and some of the wealthiest and most powerful people in the world.”
Published by Fulton Books, Scott R. Frazer’s book is an action-packed story, built on the premise that AI can become sentient, to explore how this type of technology would treat humans as well as each other. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Cyberspecies: The Dawn of Sentient AI” delivers a thrilling journey that will not only resonate with fans of the sci-fi genre, but also serve as a not-so-fictitious prediction of the future.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Cyberspecies: The Dawn of Sentient AI" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
