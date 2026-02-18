Mark De Anda’s New Book, "Midnight in America," Follows a Broadcaster Who Finds Himself, His Team, and His Family in Danger After Uncovering a Political Scandal
Elk Grove, CA, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mark De Anda, an award-winning broadcast executive, producer, copywriter, and voice talent, has completed his most recent book, “Midnight in America”: a compelling novel that centers around a nationally renowned broadcaster who, after starting over in San Francisco, uncovers a political scandal that could be both the biggest, and most dangerous, story of his career.
After a twenty-eight year broadcast career, author Mark De Anda served eight years as a public relations officer in the Marketing Department with the city of San Francisco, creating a large body of work, which can be accessed at www.issuu.com/markdeanda. He currently lives with his son in Northern California.
“Nationally renowned broadcaster Billy McKinnon’s life has hit the skids—his wife has left him, a demented American ‘patriot’ wants to kill him, and the president of the United States wants him off the air. Abandoning his previously comfortable New York life, he accepts a new job three thousand miles away in San Francisco,” writes De Anda.
“Shortly after arriving, with the aid of SFPD sergeant, Frank Grecco, the two unearth a bogus sex scandal alleged between the San Francisco mayor’s daughter and the independent San Francisco board president. After uncovering dark money payments from the president’s own super PAC to the San Francisco board president’s husband’s account, Billy McKinnon finds himself, his broadcast team, and his family in the crosshairs of both the president and a man set on enacting his own brand of violent justice.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mark De Anda’s book draws on the author’s own nearly thirty years in broadcasting to deliver a gripping and realistic thrill ride that will leave readers in suspense with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and eye-opening, De Anda invites readers to witness first-hand just how dangerous the world of broadcast journalism can be.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Midnight in America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
After a twenty-eight year broadcast career, author Mark De Anda served eight years as a public relations officer in the Marketing Department with the city of San Francisco, creating a large body of work, which can be accessed at www.issuu.com/markdeanda. He currently lives with his son in Northern California.
“Nationally renowned broadcaster Billy McKinnon’s life has hit the skids—his wife has left him, a demented American ‘patriot’ wants to kill him, and the president of the United States wants him off the air. Abandoning his previously comfortable New York life, he accepts a new job three thousand miles away in San Francisco,” writes De Anda.
“Shortly after arriving, with the aid of SFPD sergeant, Frank Grecco, the two unearth a bogus sex scandal alleged between the San Francisco mayor’s daughter and the independent San Francisco board president. After uncovering dark money payments from the president’s own super PAC to the San Francisco board president’s husband’s account, Billy McKinnon finds himself, his broadcast team, and his family in the crosshairs of both the president and a man set on enacting his own brand of violent justice.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mark De Anda’s book draws on the author’s own nearly thirty years in broadcasting to deliver a gripping and realistic thrill ride that will leave readers in suspense with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and eye-opening, De Anda invites readers to witness first-hand just how dangerous the world of broadcast journalism can be.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Midnight in America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories