Rev. T.L. Taylor’s Newly Released "Can Your Works Identify You?" is a Spiritually Grounded Self-Help Guide Focused on Transformation Through Christ’s Love
“Can Your Works Identify You?: Christ’s Hidden Treasures: A Christian Self-Help Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. T.L. Taylor is a faith-based study that examines how actions, memories, and thought patterns shape identity, offering biblical guidance for healing, renewal, and purposeful living.
Sand Springs, OK, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Can Your Works Identify You?: Christ’s Hidden Treasures: A Christian Self-Help Book”: a deeply reflective and Scripture-centered guide designed to help readers examine their past actions, present choices, and future direction through the lens of God’s truth. “Can Your Works Identify You?: Christ’s Hidden Treasures: A Christian Self-Help Book” is the creation of published author, Rev. T.L. Taylor, (about the author).
Rev. T.L. Taylor shares, “In this book, we seek to help you address the actions of your past, as well as to guide you in how to see as God sees your deeds in this present life, assisting you to keep an eye upon your future, both in this world and the world to come. We tackle the subjects of addiction and suicidal tendencies while offering you hope for the future. We encourage you to seek peace through this book as you come to realize how your works can identify you before mankind and God. No matter your background, there is surely something in this book to help you become the person you would like to be. Love is the answer to your new identity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. T.L. Taylor’s new book serves as both a study guide and a call to spiritual self-examination, encouraging readers to pursue healing, obedience, and lasting change through a living relationship with Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Can Your Works Identify You?: Christ’s Hidden Treasures: A Christian Self-Help Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Can Your Works Identify You?: Christ’s Hidden Treasures: A Christian Self-Help Book”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rev. T.L. Taylor shares, “In this book, we seek to help you address the actions of your past, as well as to guide you in how to see as God sees your deeds in this present life, assisting you to keep an eye upon your future, both in this world and the world to come. We tackle the subjects of addiction and suicidal tendencies while offering you hope for the future. We encourage you to seek peace through this book as you come to realize how your works can identify you before mankind and God. No matter your background, there is surely something in this book to help you become the person you would like to be. Love is the answer to your new identity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. T.L. Taylor’s new book serves as both a study guide and a call to spiritual self-examination, encouraging readers to pursue healing, obedience, and lasting change through a living relationship with Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Can Your Works Identify You?: Christ’s Hidden Treasures: A Christian Self-Help Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Can Your Works Identify You?: Christ’s Hidden Treasures: A Christian Self-Help Book”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories