Rev. T.L. Taylor’s Newly Released "Can Your Works Identify You?" is a Spiritually Grounded Self-Help Guide Focused on Transformation Through Christ’s Love

“Can Your Works Identify You?: Christ’s Hidden Treasures: A Christian Self-Help Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. T.L. Taylor is a faith-based study that examines how actions, memories, and thought patterns shape identity, offering biblical guidance for healing, renewal, and purposeful living.