Dustin A. Woods’s Newly Released "Scripture Inspired" is a Prayerful Devotional That Weaves Biblical Passages Together to Encourage Deeper Study and Faith
“Scripture Inspired” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dustin A. Woods is a reflective devotional that blends Scripture, prayer, and thematic study to help readers engage with the Bible as a unified message. Through meditative passages and scriptural connections, Woods encourages believers to grow in faith, understanding, and daily fellowship with God.
Moline, IL, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Scripture Inspired”: a spiritually focused devotional that invites readers to encounter God’s Word through prayerful reflection, interconnected Scripture, and thoughtful meditation. “Scripture Inspired” is the creation of published author, Dustin A. Woods.
Woods shares, ““You shall see” God’s whole counsel of truth in Scripture Inspired, Jesus “a man of Bethlehem,” “He is the Word of Life” who prays “for you constantly” (Isaiah 66:14, ESV; Ruth 1:1, ESV; 1 John 1:1, NLT). And now we ask, Father, may You enable us to experience that Your Word is spiritually alive!
Entrust life of Your Holy Spirit into our created spiritual beings for- we need Your Word in our soul “The truth, which lives in us and will be with us forever” (2 John 2, NIV). The gospel!
LORD, Your Word we praise for manifesting in our souls nurturing our faith giving contentment as we study scripture. We give thanks of Your life of Your Holy Spirit who empowers our beings. Our Creator God mold us into your own disciples as Your only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, and Your Holy Spirit fellowship scripture into our minds.
Disciple us through Your Holy Spirit living in us as we read, in faith of our risen Savior, the Christ Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dustin A. Woods’s new book offers readers a thoughtful resource for personal devotion, Bible study, and spiritual reflection, guiding them toward a deeper appreciation of Scripture and a closer walk with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Scripture Inspired” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Scripture Inspired”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
