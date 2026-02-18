Alycee A. Simons’s Newly Released "Mickie’s Rescue And Other Short Stories" is a Heartfelt Collection Celebrating Courage, Connection, and the Triumphs of Young Girls

“Mickie’s Rescue And Other Short Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alycee A. Simons is a moving and engaging anthology of four tween-centered tales, each exploring resilience, identity, friendship, and the discoveries that shape a young girl’s heart.