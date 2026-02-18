Alycee A. Simons’s Newly Released "Mickie’s Rescue And Other Short Stories" is a Heartfelt Collection Celebrating Courage, Connection, and the Triumphs of Young Girls
“Mickie’s Rescue And Other Short Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alycee A. Simons is a moving and engaging anthology of four tween-centered tales, each exploring resilience, identity, friendship, and the discoveries that shape a young girl’s heart.
Concord, NC, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Mickie’s Rescue And Other Short Stories”: a heartfelt and inspiring collection of four empowering stories that follow young girls as they navigate fear, family bonds, responsibility, and the delicate threads of friendship. “Mickie’s Rescue And Other Short Stories” is the creation of published author, Alycee A. Simons, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who now resides in Charlotte, North Carolina. Among other things, she is a graduate of the Institute of Children’s Literature (2013). Writing has always been a passion of hers, whether it be poems, song lyrics, or short stories. She has previously had a short story published in the now defunct ezine, The Pink Chameleon. Alycee is looking forward to continued writing in a variety of areas.
Ms. Simons shares, “Mickie’s Rescue And Other Short Stories is a compilation of four short stories. Each story showcases a different tween girl in an intriguingly distinct situation. One story is about a girl who realizes her own liberation from fear. Then there’s a story about a girl’s enlightenment of the connection between a name and family love. Further, there’s a heartfelt story about a girl and her love for a horse. The final story is about friends and the keeping of secrets.
From the first sentence of each story until the end, you will not want to put this book down.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alycee A. Simons’s new book offers young readers meaningful, relatable journeys wrapped in warm storytelling, making it an ideal collection for anyone who appreciates character-driven tales that uplift, encourage, and entertain.
Consumers can purchase “Mickie’s Rescue And Other Short Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mickie’s Rescue And Other Short Stories”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
