Sheri Lee Smith’s Newly Released "My Story, God’s Glory" is a Powerful Testimony of Redemption, Faith, and Finding Purpose Through Life’s Most Difficult Trials
“My Story, God’s Glory: The Divine Pause That Saved My Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheri Lee Smith is an honest and inspiring memoir that shares her journey through incarceration, personal hardship, and spiritual transformation while discovering hope, healing, and renewed purpose through faith.
New York, NY, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “My Story, God’s Glory: The Divine Pause That Saved My Life”: a deeply personal and faith-centered memoir that chronicles one woman’s journey through devastating life events, incarceration, and spiritual renewal. “My Story, God’s Glory: The Divine Pause That Saved My Life” is the creation of published author, Sheri Lee Smith, the eldest of the three Smith girls, who grew up in Hampton, Virginia. As an adult, she discovered true joy in motherhood and was blessed to be a stay-at-home mom during her children’s formative years. She takes great pride in the two amazing individuals she helped raise. Recently, she relocated to the small town of Smithfield, Virginia, where she is focusing on healing her body, mind, and soul. Sheri finds solace in long walks through Windsor Park, practicing Pilates, reading, and working on her second book. While not a topic she ever imagined she would be writing about, she hopes sharing what she experienced firsthand will lead others to healing, restoration, and peace. She has also joined Smithfield Christian Church and is grateful to have found a small group within the church that meets weekly. There she has found a blend of friendship, faith, and fellowship that enriches her life as she continues to navigate her path of healing and provides the sense of belonging she had been searching for in her life.
Smith shares, “How was I going to survive this?
In the darkest moment of my life, as I sat humiliated and helpless in the confines of a filthy jail cell, accused of multiple DUI charges, God let me know how I was going to survive—it would be with His help. He revealed Himself to me and His plans to use my tragic circumstances for purposes I never could have imagined. Through intimate conversations with Him and daily journaling, I chronicled His profound messages of hope and transformation during my fourteen-month incarceration. I realized that the pain I had endured had been a catalyst for a deeper connection with God and a greater understanding of His plans for my life. My story became a testimony of the transformative power of faith and the comforting presence of God in the midst of my pain and suffering. I found the courage to face each day, knowing that God was by my side and recognizing His glory would be revealed through my story. Through this journey, my faith grew stronger, and I experienced a sense of peace and hope that transcended the pain I was enduring. This is a story of redemption, of finding purpose and restoration in the most unlikely of places.
As a messenger of His love, mercy, and grace, I hope these words reach women in similar circumstances, offering solace, hope, and a beacon of light in the darkness of despair. God’s teachings and the wisdom gleaned from my journey have ignited a passion for writing and advocacy, calling me to bring attention to the injustices incarcerated women face. Through real stories and detailed accounts, this book sheds light on the flaws of our justice system and the urgent need for change.
Embracing my role as God’s warrior, I stand as a survivor, sharing a message of resilience and unwavering faith in His divine plan. May this book inspire readers to trust in His guidance, find comfort and joy amid trials and tribulations, and ultimately, believe in His promise to save the souls of all who believe in Him.
The Spirit of the Sovereign LORD is on me, because the LORD has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners. (Isaiah 61:1)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheri Lee Smith’s new book is a testimony of grace, redemption, and unwavering faith, encouraging readers to trust in God’s plan, find hope amid hardship, and believe in the possibility of restoration and new beginnings.
Consumers can purchase “My Story, God’s Glory: The Divine Pause That Saved My Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Story, God’s Glory: The Divine Pause That Saved My Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
