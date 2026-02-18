Marquita G Hides’s Newly Released "LEADERS SREDAEL LEADERS" is a Faith-Driven Examination of Godly Leadership and Spiritual Purpose
“LEADERS SREDAEL LEADERS” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marquita G Hides is a prophetic and experiential work that challenges believers and leaders alike to align leadership with God’s will, faith, and spiritual integrity.
Redlands, CA, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “LEADERS SREDAEL LEADERS”: a powerful and introspective exploration of leadership through a biblical and prophetic lens, calling readers to examine purpose, obedience, and spiritual accountability. “LEADERS SREDAEL LEADERS” is the creation of published author, Marquita G Hides.
Hides shares, “This book was born out of a prophetic dream my mom had back in November 1988, which indeed has been my spiritual compass, guiding me onto the path of destiny and allowing me to finally see it come to fruition from February 29 that evening, at 11:59 p.m. PST. I was told by the Holy Ghost to submit my manuscript, and I obeyed God. On March 8, 2024, I received the call from my literary agent saying that they had accepted and approved my manuscript, that it was well received, and that they wanted it to be published. My response was a loud holler and crying at the same time. For me, it is a miraculous event. In addition to that miraculous event, as I read my manuscript and review the edited copy, I find myself living some of this out right now because faith will take you there before you actually get there.
Now faith is the substance of things hoped for the evidence of things not seen. (Hebrews 11:1)
I am Marquita G. Hides, currently residing out West. I was born and raised in the city of Fort Wayne, the hub of Northeast Indiana, and am the sixth of eight children. At the tender age of sixteen, I made the intelligent decision to receive Jesus Christ into my heart as my Savior and Lord, inspired by the best Christian example before me in my mother, who was the most wonderful person in the world and is now with the Lord!
I am an itinerant preacher preaching the love and power of God across the country. I have to thank my God for all my academic achievements, being I am a graduate of Oral Roberts University with a master’s degree in Christian ministry, and I completed my undergraduate studies at Trinity College of Port Richey, Florida, obtaining my bachelor of arts in organizational management.
My heart desires to see and especially equip every born-again believer in the Lord Jesus Christ to come into their spiritual purpose and fulfill the will of God in their lives, whether they are young, in their middle years, or in their golden years.
Our Lord Jesus said it like this: “Lo, I come in the volume of the book it is written of me, I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marquita G Hides’s new book offers bold insight and spiritual encouragement for leaders and believers seeking to fulfill God’s will with clarity, faith, and conviction.
Consumers can purchase “LEADERS SREDAEL LEADERS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LEADERS SREDAEL LEADERS”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
