MileageWise Launches iPhone App to Convert Google Maps Timeline into IRS-Compliant Mileage Logs
MileageWise announced that its Mileage Log from Google Maps app is now officially available on the Apple App Store.
Sarasota, FL, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The new “Mileage Log from Google Maps” app is now available on the Apple App Store, allowing users to generate audit-ready mileage logs directly from their iPhone.
MileageWise today announced that its Mileage Log from Google Maps app is now officially available on the Apple App Store. The launch brings iPhone users a new way to convert Google Maps Timeline location history into structured, IRS-compliant mileage logs directly on their mobile devices.
The app eliminates the need for live mileage tracking, desktop file transfers, or manual trip reconstruction. Instead, users can securely process their existing Google Maps Timeline data and turn it into organized mileage reports suitable for tax deductions and audit documentation.
Solving a Common Tax Problem
Many self-employed professionals, gig workers, real estate agents, and small business owners fail to maintain consistent mileage records throughout the year. Others rely on mileage tracker apps that may miss trips, require frequent manual corrections, or consume significant battery power.
When tax season arrives, incomplete mileage logs can result in lost deductions or audit risk.
The Mileage Log from Google Maps app addresses this issue by transforming existing Timeline data into compliant mileage logs. This provides users with an alternative to live tracking and a practical solution for rebuilding past mileage when records are missing.
Built on a Proven System
MileageWise has offered Google Maps Timeline import functionality for years through its desktop platform. When Google transitioned Timeline storage from cloud-based access to on-device storage, MileageWise adapted its system to support mobile-based processing.
The new iOS app represents the next step in that evolution, bringing the Timeline-to-mileage conversion process fully to mobile devices.
Key Benefits
Convert Google Maps Timeline drives into IRS-compliant mileage logs
Reconstruct past mileage for previous tax years
Avoid battery-draining live tracking
Generate organized, audit-ready documentation
Complete the process directly on an iPhone
Supporting Independent Professionals
With the continued growth of the gig economy and self-employment sector, accurate mileage documentation remains one of the most important and frequently overlooked tax requirements. By simplifying access to compliant mileage logs, MileageWise aims to help independent workers protect their deductions and reduce audit exposure.
The Mileage Log from Google Maps app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Contact
Rebeka Barefield
+1 941 413 9717
https://www.mileagewise.com
