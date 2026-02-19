Kimberly Cobb’s Newly Released "Becoming a Royal Fortress: Honoring God’s Legacy in Me" is an Empowering Call for Women to Stand Boldly in Faith and Purpose
“Becoming a Royal Fortress: Honoring God’s Legacy in Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Cobb is an inspiring Christian guide encouraging women to embrace their God-given strength, support one another, and live boldly in faith to impact future generations.
New York, NY, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Becoming a Royal Fortress: Honoring God’s Legacy in Me”: a faith-centered call to spiritual strength, unity, and purpose among women of God. “Becoming a Royal Fortress: Honoring God’s Legacy in Me” is the creation of published author, Kimberly Cobb.
Cobb shares, “Women were created with a great purpose. When we tap into and correctly use the perfect design of our heart, boldness, strength, faith, nurturing nature, and attention to the needs of those around us, we begin to see a divine plan unfold before our eyes. As daughters, wives, mothers, friends, and sisters, we are called to be the fortress that stands boldly as a watchtower for those we come in contact with. We are to help each other stand, offering a lifting hand when those around us cannot do so on their own. God has given me a vision of women standing boldly, side by side, raising the fallen back to their feet. We are walking through a battlefield each day—a battlefield where His daughters are crying out for help, and we are to be the answer to that call. He is commissioning us to fight for our families, marriages, broken, and lost, changing the trajectory of generations to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Cobb’s new book is an empowering resource for women seeking to grow in faith, embrace their spiritual identity, and become a source of strength and encouragement for those around them.
Consumers can purchase “Becoming a Royal Fortress: Honoring God’s Legacy in Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Becoming a Royal Fortress: Honoring God’s Legacy in Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
