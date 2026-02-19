Kimberly Cobb’s Newly Released "Becoming a Royal Fortress: Honoring God’s Legacy in Me" is an Empowering Call for Women to Stand Boldly in Faith and Purpose

“Becoming a Royal Fortress: Honoring God’s Legacy in Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Cobb is an inspiring Christian guide encouraging women to embrace their God-given strength, support one another, and live boldly in faith to impact future generations.