Theresa Harris’s Newly Released "Born to be Re-Born" is a Heartfelt Memoir That Invites Readers to Experience God’s Transforming Love
“Born to be Re-Born: A Testimony of God’s Grace and Call to Salvation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa Harris is an inspiring personal account that shares a journey of faith, redemption, and spiritual awakening, encouraging readers to pursue a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ.
Clementon, NJ, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Born to be Re-Born: A Testimony of God’s Grace and Call to Salvation”: a moving Christian memoir centered on God’s mercy and the call to new life in Christ. “Born to be Re-Born: is the creation of published author, Theresa Harris, a devoted follower of Christ whose life reflects faith, redemption, and spiritual growth. With a heart for encouraging others, she is passionate about sharing the love of Jesus and inspiring people to pursue a personal relationship with God. Her testimony in Born to Be Re-Born highlights God’s mercy and the call to new life in Christ, and she prays her story will lead others to salvation. Outside of writing, Theresa enjoys time with her family, reflecting on God’s blessings, and sharing her faith with those she meets.
Harris shares, “Born to be Re-Born is a heartfelt Christian memoir that testifies to the enduring grace, mercy, and love of God. Theresa Harris shares her life’s journey, from her early encounters with God’s presence as a child to her profound spiritual growth as an adult. Through moments of joy, reflection, and divine revelation, this book invites readers to experience the transformative power of being “Re-Born” in Christ.
With a blend of personal testimony and biblical scripture, this inspirational story offers encouragement to believers and a call to salvation for those seeking a deeper connection with God. Theresa’s narrative illuminates the beauty of God’s grace and His desire for reconciliation with all who come to Him through faith in Jesus Christ. May this book inspire you to reflect on God’s grace in your own life and answer His call to salvation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Harris’s new book offers readers a testimony of hope and renewal, reminding them that through faith in Jesus Christ, every life can be made new.
Consumers can purchase “Born to be Re-Born: A Testimony of God’s Grace and Call to Salvation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Born to be Re-Born: A Testimony of God’s Grace and Call to Salvation”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
