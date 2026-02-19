Dr. Lankford’s Newly Released "Seven Easy Steps to Understanding the Book of Revelation" is a Practical, Scripture-Centered Guide That Simplifies End-Times Prophecy

“Seven Easy Steps to Understanding the Book of Revelation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Randy Lankford is a straightforward Bible study designed to help readers better understand Revelation through a simple seven-division approach. Drawing from decades of pastoral ministry and teaching, Lankford offers accessible insight into God’s plan for the future and the central message of Jesus Christ.