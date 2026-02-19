Dr. Lankford’s Newly Released "Seven Easy Steps to Understanding the Book of Revelation" is a Practical, Scripture-Centered Guide That Simplifies End-Times Prophecy
“Seven Easy Steps to Understanding the Book of Revelation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Randy Lankford is a straightforward Bible study designed to help readers better understand Revelation through a simple seven-division approach. Drawing from decades of pastoral ministry and teaching, Lankford offers accessible insight into God’s plan for the future and the central message of Jesus Christ.
Concord, NC, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Seven Easy Steps to Understanding the Book of Revelation”: an encouraging and easy-to-follow study that seeks to remove confusion and fear surrounding one of the Bible’s most challenging books. “Seven Easy Steps to Understanding the Book of Revelation” is the creation of published author, Dr. Randy Lankford, who has served as pastor of First Baptist Church in Midland, North Carolina, for over 18 years and has spent more than four decades teaching Scripture. With a passion for teaching—especially the book of Revelation—he has taught Sunday school for 30 years, served as a deacon, and developed a simple seven-step approach to understanding Revelation through years of study and instruction. He and his wife of 46 years have three children and seven grandchildren and have participated in more than 40 mission trips to countries including Kenya, Ecuador, Haiti, and Brazil. In this season of life, he remains committed to teaching others, sharing the gospel, and helping readers better understand God’s plan for the future through Scripture.
Dr. Lankford shares, “The book of Revelation is probably the most misunderstood and mistaught book in the Bible— if you can even get someone to read it. Even most pastors don’t understand it or teach from this book. I believe in my heart that if you give this book to your pastor or priest, it could lead to an eye-opening understanding, enabling him to show his congregation how God intended it to be taught to His people. Seven Easy Steps to Understand the Book of Revelation is exactly what the title says: a simple way to understand the book by using the number 7. Fifty-four times in the book of Revelation, God uses His holy number to show His perfection, completion, and fulfillment—both for your life and your future—by revealing His plans for what is to come. The end-times don’t have to be scary when you know you are part of God’s plans and understand what is to come and who is coming.
The teaching of the seven divisions in this book will be an epiphany—a “lightbulb moment”— as you see how God reveals what He truly wants you to understand through these divisions. The seven-year tribulation is just one of the seven divisions in the book of Revelation, but everyone seems to focus on the Antichrist and his number, 666, as if that’s all the book is about. It’s not! The book of Revelation is all about Jesus Christ, His 31 judgments, and His relentless efforts to save you.
When you learn about these seven divisions, you will be as amazed as I was when I first saw them. Teaching them was a revelation—it had been right in front of me the whole time. Jesus Christ laid out the book of Revelation in such a simple way, but humanity has made it seem difficult or even impossible to understand. It is not.
My greatest desire is for you to pick up this book and not be able to put it down until you know all seven of God’s divisions and understand how much GOD LOVES YOU.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Randy Lankford’s new book offers a reader-friendly Bible study resource designed to help individuals, pastors, and small groups engage with the book of Revelation in a deeper and more confident way.
Consumers can purchase “Seven Easy Steps to Understanding the Book of Revelation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seven Easy Steps to Understanding the Book of Revelation”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Randy Lankford’s new book offers a reader-friendly Bible study resource designed to help individuals, pastors, and small groups engage with the book of Revelation in a deeper and more confident way.
