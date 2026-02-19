Katrina Gipson’s Newly Released "Nar-Wall the Narwhal and His Special Tooth" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Courage, Kindness, and Being Uniquely Made

“Nar-Wall the Narwhal and His Special Tooth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katrina Gipson is a charming and meaningful children’s book that encourages young readers to embrace their uniqueness, follow the light within, and help others in times of need.