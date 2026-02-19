Katrina Gipson’s Newly Released "Nar-Wall the Narwhal and His Special Tooth" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Courage, Kindness, and Being Uniquely Made
“Nar-Wall the Narwhal and His Special Tooth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katrina Gipson is a charming and meaningful children’s book that encourages young readers to embrace their uniqueness, follow the light within, and help others in times of need.
New York, NY, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Nar-Wall the Narwhal and His Special Tooth”: a tender and imaginative children’s story that follows a young narwhal who feels different from the others because of his glowing spiral tooth and spotted skin. “Nar-Wall the Narwhal and His Special Tooth” is the creation of published author, Katrina Gipson.
Gipson shares, “Dive into a heartwarming tale of courage, kindness, and the light that shines within!
Nar-Wall isn’t like the other sea creatures. With his glowing spiral tooth and spotted skin – he sometimes feels out of place – until one day, he hears a cry for help and follow the light within to make a difference.
Join Nar-Wall on an underwater journey of bravery and belonging, where even the smallest spark can lead someone home.
To learn more about the author and the heart behind the story, visit www.thepurelight.com”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katrina Gipson’s new book offers families a meaningful storytime experience that reminds children they are never alone, that asking for help is important, and that everyone has something special to offer. The book gently encourages empathy, confidence, and the power of kindness in a way young readers can understand and enjoy.
Consumers can purchase “Nar-Wall the Narwhal and His Special Tooth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nar-Wall the Narwhal and His Special Tooth”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
