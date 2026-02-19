Duane and Jackie Whitely’s Newly Released "The Littlest Lamb" is a Heartwarming Tale That Teaches Compassion and the Importance of Standing Against Bullying
“The Littlest Lamb” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Duane and Jackie Whitely is a gentle and uplifting story inspired by real farm life, following a vulnerable little lamb and the caring older sheep who protects her.
Bel Air, MD, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Littlest Lamb”: a tender and thoughtfully crafted narrative that brings to life the true account of a small lamb rejoining her flock after being bottle-fed in a family's home. “The Littlest Lamb” is the creation of published authors, Duane and Jackie Whitely. Duane and his wife, Jackie, volunteer at The Restoration Farm, a nonprofit organization that serves the community in northern Maryland. Here, they love caring for the animals, working with other volunteers, and meeting visitors at the farm.
Duane and Jackie Whitely share, “In this children’s book the author describes the true account of a small lamb re-entering the flock after being bottle fed by the farmer at his home. The little lamb, with no protection of a mother, is noticed by a kind older sheep. This older sheep exhibits compassion and decides to protect the littlest lamb from peer abuse. A prime example for we humans to fight the good fight against bullying.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Duane and Jackie Whitely’s new book offers young readers a relatable and heartfelt message: everyone—no matter how small or different—deserves kindness and protection. Through the story of Celia the lamb and the older sheep who stands up for her, children are encouraged to show empathy, defend others, and embrace the Golden Rule in their daily lives—messages beautifully echoed in the book’s closing pages.
Consumers can purchase “The Littlest Lamb” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Littlest Lamb”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
