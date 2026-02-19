Albert V. Salinas Jr.’s Newly Released "My Encounter with the Prophet of God" is a Faith-Affirming Testimony of Spiritual Awakening and Divine Transformation
“My Encounter with the Prophet of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Albert V. Salinas Jr. is an inspiring true account that invites readers into a life-changing journey of faith, revelation, and the living power of God.
Splendora, TX, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “My Encounter with the Prophet of God”: a compelling and deeply personal exploration of faith, miracles, and spiritual growth. “My Encounter with the Prophet of God” is the creation of published author, Albert V. Salinas Jr., who grew up traveling the world as an army brat, learning adaptability and resilience while forming new friendships every few years. A lifelong believer, he later served in the army himself, gaining lessons that continue to guide his life. A devoted family man, he is married to Kathy Salinas and is blessed with seven children and eighteen grandchildren.
Albert is passionate about learning, business, and writing, having launched multiple ventures and currently pursuing a new one. Called to teach and share God’s love, he has led mission trips, preached in churches, and uses the wisdom gained throughout his life to help others. Known for his warmth and approachability, he inspires those around him with clarity, faith, and a genuine desire to show that God is alive and active today.
Salinas shares, “Albert V. Salinas Jr. is a guy who has had his ups and downs in life. He is still trying to get better in life and continues to work on himself. He has grown up in a Christian home all his life yet had not experienced God the way he has now in life. He happened to come across a true prophet of God and now has a totally different perspective about God because of the signs and wonders he has experienced since coming across the prophet of God. He attended Bible school and been on several mission trips to help others in different countries. This one encounter changed things for the rest of his life. He has seen many miracles in his life and talks with lots of others who have experienced the power of God in their lives as well. He prayed for wisdom, knowledge, and understanding and a person he could talk to about the deeper things of God, and, boy, did he get it. His life has been transformed by quantum leaps. He has been taught things about God that will blow your mind. This book is the start of many things that happened in Albert’s life that will amaze you and keep you reading because they will astonish you with the real power of God. Albert’s relationship with this prophet of God has given him exactly what he prayed for and more. The stories and examples of this true power of God will help you to believe in the power of God. He is still alive and well and demonstrating His love and power toward mankind.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albert V. Salinas Jr.’s new book is an eye-opening and faith-building work that encourages readers to seek a deeper relationship with God and to believe in the miraculous.
Consumers can purchase “My Encounter with the Prophet of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Encounter with the Prophet of God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Albert is passionate about learning, business, and writing, having launched multiple ventures and currently pursuing a new one. Called to teach and share God’s love, he has led mission trips, preached in churches, and uses the wisdom gained throughout his life to help others. Known for his warmth and approachability, he inspires those around him with clarity, faith, and a genuine desire to show that God is alive and active today.
Salinas shares, “Albert V. Salinas Jr. is a guy who has had his ups and downs in life. He is still trying to get better in life and continues to work on himself. He has grown up in a Christian home all his life yet had not experienced God the way he has now in life. He happened to come across a true prophet of God and now has a totally different perspective about God because of the signs and wonders he has experienced since coming across the prophet of God. He attended Bible school and been on several mission trips to help others in different countries. This one encounter changed things for the rest of his life. He has seen many miracles in his life and talks with lots of others who have experienced the power of God in their lives as well. He prayed for wisdom, knowledge, and understanding and a person he could talk to about the deeper things of God, and, boy, did he get it. His life has been transformed by quantum leaps. He has been taught things about God that will blow your mind. This book is the start of many things that happened in Albert’s life that will amaze you and keep you reading because they will astonish you with the real power of God. Albert’s relationship with this prophet of God has given him exactly what he prayed for and more. The stories and examples of this true power of God will help you to believe in the power of God. He is still alive and well and demonstrating His love and power toward mankind.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albert V. Salinas Jr.’s new book is an eye-opening and faith-building work that encourages readers to seek a deeper relationship with God and to believe in the miraculous.
Consumers can purchase “My Encounter with the Prophet of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Encounter with the Prophet of God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories