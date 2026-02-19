David Glicker’s New Book "The Ennead Nexus" is an Engrossing Tale Following a Growing Collective of Intertwined Souls, on a "Pied Piper" Pilgrimage in a Quest for Healing
Grayling, MI, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David Glicker offers his most recent book, “The Ennead Nexus”: a novel of magical realism that fluctuates between multiple dimensions following a group of individuals who embark on an increasingly cohesive surreal and kindred journey; exploring themes of consciousness, interconnectedness, and the breaking of personal and conditioned boundaries toward freedom.
‘The Ennead Nexus’ begins and ends at edges,” writes Glicker. “It is the story of a weird, dangerous, reparative voyage into the beyond, sailing into mysterious mists and alternate dimensions, passing mentally and physically conditioned boundaries, wandering beyond the thick exclusive walls of the self into the inclusive openness of the non-self for nine connected souls.
The first chapter, San Francisco, summer 1998, spills the reader over the rim into visionary dimensions. The last brings to closure a journey of carefully dropped breadcrumbs and a deadly hide-and-seek on three continents, and to the ends of the earth: a boundary beyond which European sailors never ventured until the fifteenth century. These are individuals vibrating at higher levels of consciousness and will and rapidly moving beyond ego-limiting borders.
The thrust of the narrative recounts a synchronous surreal odyssey of several weeks as the Nine, with their densely woven and shared fabric of lifetimes, magnetically and intuitively become One, This group and the greater Group of which they are a part consider their existential actions beneficial to both mankind and all life-forms, certainly bountiful Mother Earth herself.”
Published by Fulton Books, David Glicker’s book, in an unorthodox sense, presents a love story as a group becomes one, becoming a more powerfully positive cosmic force. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Ennead Nexus” is sure to resonate with readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Ennead Nexus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com
via telephone at 877-210-0816.
