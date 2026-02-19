Author D. W. Sumner’s New Book, "Tales of an Average Giant," is a Compelling Series of Anecdotes from the Author’s Twenty-Year Career in Law Enforcement

Recent release “Tales of an Average Giant” from Newman Springs Publishing author D. W. Sumner is a collection of stories focusing on the often humorous experiences and adventures of law enforcement. Drawing from his own experiences on the force, Sumner highlights just how rewarding and memorable a career in law enforcement can be.