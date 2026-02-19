Author D. W. Sumner’s New Book, "Tales of an Average Giant," is a Compelling Series of Anecdotes from the Author’s Twenty-Year Career in Law Enforcement
Recent release “Tales of an Average Giant” from Newman Springs Publishing author D. W. Sumner is a collection of stories focusing on the often humorous experiences and adventures of law enforcement. Drawing from his own experiences on the force, Sumner highlights just how rewarding and memorable a career in law enforcement can be.
Daphne, AL, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- D. W. Sumner, who has spent several decades in law enforcement, has completed his new book, “Tales of an Average Giant”: a compelling assortment of stories and memories from the author’s career in law enforcement that explores just how dangerous yet hilarious law enforcement can be.
Author D. W. Sumner’s career began in 1993 in southern Alabama, where he worked for sheriff’s departments, rural police departments, and university police departments. He held the ranks of patrol officer, crime prevention officer, field training officer, investigator, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and acting chief of police. His career achievements include international, national, and regional awards, as well as authorship of several procedural books and college courses. After leaving law enforcement in 2019, the author has had similar success as a corporate trainer and training manager
“Law enforcement is a dangerous, all-consuming life,” writes Sumner. “It’s more than a job. The good news is that it provides you with the most hilarious adventures you can imagine.
“This book contains some of the more memorable and enjoyable events of a twenty-year career. Most cops call these war stories, and we tend to just share them among other officers. However, this book is your peek behind the curtain; and hopefully, it will brighten your day and your understanding of the job.
“Trust me—you’ll enjoy it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, D. W. Sumner’s engaging series will captivate readers as they explore this unique behind the scenes look at what law enforcement agents face every day in their line of work in order to serve and protect their communities.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tales of an Average Giant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
