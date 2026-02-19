Authors Deborah Huffer and Michael Hevener’s New Book, "Cosmic Changes," Follows an Alien Who Travels Back in Time with Two Human Children to Witness Jesus’s Parables

Recent release “Cosmic Changes” from Covenant Books authors Deborah Huffer and Michael Hevener is a compelling novel that centers around Cosmic, an alien who travels to Earth looking for a way to save his planet. With the help of young Jamal and Callie, Cosmic goes back in time to witness one of Christ’s parables and learn the lessons in it.