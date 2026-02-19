Authors Deborah Huffer and Michael Hevener’s New Book, "Cosmic Changes," Follows an Alien Who Travels Back in Time with Two Human Children to Witness Jesus’s Parables
Recent release “Cosmic Changes” from Covenant Books authors Deborah Huffer and Michael Hevener is a compelling novel that centers around Cosmic, an alien who travels to Earth looking for a way to save his planet. With the help of young Jamal and Callie, Cosmic goes back in time to witness one of Christ’s parables and learn the lessons in it.
Farber, VA, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Deborah Huffer, a deacon at Mount Bethel Presbyterian Church in North Carolina, and her nephew Michael Hevener, the pastor of Adial Baptist Church in Virginia, have completed their new book, “Cosmic Changes”: a fascinating story of an alien who travels through time with two children from Earth to witness one of Christ’s parables and learn from it.
“The parables that Jesus told in the Bible were stories used to answer a question or illustrate a point,” write Deborah and Michael. “But what if you somehow could see them happen? What if you could be there?
“In ‘Cosmic Changes,’ a 2,027-year-old alien arrives on Earth, and with eleven-year-old Jamal and thirteen-year-old Callie does just that! But this trip isn’t for fun! Cosmic needs their help to save his world!
“Finding out that his ship can travel through time as well as space, the siblings suggest using the parable of the Good Samaritan as the ultimate show-and-tell for changing the world’s behavior. To their surprise, they find themselves participants in the lead up to one of Christ’s most well-known stories. But once the story starts, will they be able only to watch? And will Cosmic change? If so, will he be the only one?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deborah Huffer and Michael Hevener’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey through time to discover Christ’s teachings first hand.
Readers can purchase “Cosmic Changes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The parables that Jesus told in the Bible were stories used to answer a question or illustrate a point,” write Deborah and Michael. “But what if you somehow could see them happen? What if you could be there?
“In ‘Cosmic Changes,’ a 2,027-year-old alien arrives on Earth, and with eleven-year-old Jamal and thirteen-year-old Callie does just that! But this trip isn’t for fun! Cosmic needs their help to save his world!
“Finding out that his ship can travel through time as well as space, the siblings suggest using the parable of the Good Samaritan as the ultimate show-and-tell for changing the world’s behavior. To their surprise, they find themselves participants in the lead up to one of Christ’s most well-known stories. But once the story starts, will they be able only to watch? And will Cosmic change? If so, will he be the only one?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deborah Huffer and Michael Hevener’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey through time to discover Christ’s teachings first hand.
Readers can purchase “Cosmic Changes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories