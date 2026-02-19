Author Phillip R. Forrest, MSN, RN, CMSRN’s New Book, “The End for a New Beginning,” is a Fascinating Look Into Death Rituals of Different Religions Around the World

Recent release “The End for a New Beginning: A study of death rituals for the individual and the planet” from Covenant Books author Phillip R. Forrest, MSN, RN, CMSRN is a compelling exploration of various death rituals and customs from around the world, and how these rites are believed to prepare individuals for their journey into the afterlife.