Author Phillip R. Forrest, MSN, RN, CMSRN’s New Book, “The End for a New Beginning,” is a Fascinating Look Into Death Rituals of Different Religions Around the World
Recent release “The End for a New Beginning: A study of death rituals for the individual and the planet” from Covenant Books author Phillip R. Forrest, MSN, RN, CMSRN is a compelling exploration of various death rituals and customs from around the world, and how these rites are believed to prepare individuals for their journey into the afterlife.
Kingman, AZ, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Phillip R. Forrest, MSN, RN, CMSRN, a retired nursing professor and a retired navy nurse corps commander, has completed his new book, “The End for a New Beginning: A study of death rituals for the individual and the planet”: a thought-provoking discussion of death and funeral rites performed across the globe, as well as each culture’s views on death and the afterlife.
“Death does not mark the end of life but the beginning of a new adventure into the afterlife,” shares Forrest. “We do not know what the future holds after death. There have been many who have had near-death experiences may offer us a glimpse of what might happen.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Phillip R. Forrest, MSN, RN, CMSRN’s new book will help readers gain a better understanding of how death is viewed from culture to culture, bridging the gap between religious perspectives and medical insights on life’s final moments.
Readers can purchase “The End for a New Beginning: A study of death rituals for the individual and the planet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
