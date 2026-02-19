Author Martha Oberhousen’s New Book, "Mississippi Medicine Woman," is a Riveting Tale of a Young Woman Who Travels with Her Grandmother Across Mississippi to Heal Others

Recent release “Mississippi Medicine Woman” from Covenant Books author Martha Oberhousen is a captivating historical fiction that follows a young woman who journeys with her grandmother to help the people of rural Mississippi. Inspired by the life of the author’s grandmother, Oberhousen weaves a tale of strength and courage, as well as the importance of family, faith, and caring for others.