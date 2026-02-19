Author Martha Oberhousen’s New Book, "Mississippi Medicine Woman," is a Riveting Tale of a Young Woman Who Travels with Her Grandmother Across Mississippi to Heal Others
Recent release “Mississippi Medicine Woman” from Covenant Books author Martha Oberhousen is a captivating historical fiction that follows a young woman who journeys with her grandmother to help the people of rural Mississippi. Inspired by the life of the author’s grandmother, Oberhousen weaves a tale of strength and courage, as well as the importance of family, faith, and caring for others.
Midlothian, TX, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Martha Oberhousen, a devout Christian who was born and raised in Mississippi, has completed her new book, “Mississippi Medicine Woman”: a compelling story of a young woman who sets out with her grandmother to help bring healing and comfort to those in need.
“This book is fiction; however, it is based on adventures in the life of a young girl who was privileged to ride along on exciting trips with her very special grandmother who helped others,” writes Oberhousen. “It takes place in rural Mississippi in horse and buggy days. Many of the characters in the stories are real, and others are only real in [my] imagination. It is hoped that this book might open the windows of the minds of young readers about the importance of God, family, and love for others.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Martha Oberhousen’s new book is inspired by the stories her mother told her about the adventures of her childhood, including riding alongside her grandmother who helped anyone needing medical assistance in her rural community. Deeply personal and character-driven, “Mississippi Medicine Woman” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to not only love God but their own neighbors as themselves.
Readers can purchase “Mississippi Medicine Woman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
