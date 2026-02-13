Southpaw Releases New Single About Divorce
Award-Winning Country Trio Southpaw Releases New Single “I Do Over”
Westfield, NJ, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning modern country band Southpaw returns with “I Do Over,” a reflective and emotionally honest new single releasing February 13, 2026, on all streaming platforms. Arriving just ahead of Valentine’s Day, the song offers poignant counterprogramming to traditional love songs as it touches the topic of divorce.
“I Do Over” explores the complicated emotional space in a relationship between acceptance and nostalgia, where clarity arrives alongside grief. It’s a song about saying the hard thing out loud, holding onto the good memories, and choosing sobriety—emotionally and literally—over numbing the truth away.
Lead singer Christine Radlmann delivers one of her most restrained and vulnerable vocal performances to date, supported by keyboardist Sean Garnhart and guitarist Colin McConnellwith their signature blend of modern country and Americanaarranging. The result is a song that feels intimate and lived-in, resonating with anyone who’s faced the end of a relationship—married or not—and recognized the courage it takes to walk away.
“Every girl grows up dreaming about that storybook moment when she says ‘I do’ to the man of her dreams,” says Radlmann. “But the reality is, many of those girls grow up to meet a moment when they realize that dream is over.” Adds guitarist Colin McConnell, “That’s life, real and raw. We wanted to bottle it in a song.”
Southpaw is signed with Deko Entertainment, a leading indie label and affiliate of ADA/Warner Music. Their most recent single, “You Are My Moon,” earned coveted editorial playlist support from both Apple Music and Spotify. Their recent video, “Mountain Man,” has aired on American Country Network.Lead singer Christine Radlmann was named Female Modern Country Vocalist of the Year at the 2025 Josie Music Awards in Nashville.
Listen on Spotify
“I Do Over” explores the complicated emotional space in a relationship between acceptance and nostalgia, where clarity arrives alongside grief. It’s a song about saying the hard thing out loud, holding onto the good memories, and choosing sobriety—emotionally and literally—over numbing the truth away.
Lead singer Christine Radlmann delivers one of her most restrained and vulnerable vocal performances to date, supported by keyboardist Sean Garnhart and guitarist Colin McConnellwith their signature blend of modern country and Americanaarranging. The result is a song that feels intimate and lived-in, resonating with anyone who’s faced the end of a relationship—married or not—and recognized the courage it takes to walk away.
“Every girl grows up dreaming about that storybook moment when she says ‘I do’ to the man of her dreams,” says Radlmann. “But the reality is, many of those girls grow up to meet a moment when they realize that dream is over.” Adds guitarist Colin McConnell, “That’s life, real and raw. We wanted to bottle it in a song.”
Southpaw is signed with Deko Entertainment, a leading indie label and affiliate of ADA/Warner Music. Their most recent single, “You Are My Moon,” earned coveted editorial playlist support from both Apple Music and Spotify. Their recent video, “Mountain Man,” has aired on American Country Network.Lead singer Christine Radlmann was named Female Modern Country Vocalist of the Year at the 2025 Josie Music Awards in Nashville.
Listen on Spotify
Contact
Deko EntertainmentContact
Charlie Calv
908-705-0249
https://www.dekoentertainment.com
Charlie Calv
908-705-0249
https://www.dekoentertainment.com
Categories