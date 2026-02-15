Evolver Fitness Welcomes New Trainer Justin Wright to Its Coaching Team in Norwalk, Connecticut
As Evolver Fitness continues to expand its impact in Fairfield County, the addition of Justin Wright reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to raising the standard of personal training in the region.
Norwalk, CT, February 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Evolver Fitness, known for delivering personalized training, expert coaching, and a powerful community driven environment, is proud to announce the addition of Justin Wright to its growing coaching team.
As Evolver Fitness continues to expand its impact in Fairfield County, the addition of Justin Wright reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to raising the standard of personal training in the region. The Norwalk based studio has built its reputation on individualized programming, professional coaching, and meaningful client relationships, and Wright’s arrival strengthens that mission.
“Evolver is built on culture, coaching excellence, and real relationships,” said the ownership team. “Bringing Justin Wright onto the team allows us to continue delivering the high level of attention, structure, and accountability our members expect.”
Strengthening Personalized Coaching
Every client at Evolver begins with a No Sweat Introduction, where goals, lifestyle, limitations, and long term vision are carefully assessed. From there, programs are built specifically for the individual.
There are no cookie cutter workouts and no generic templates. Each session is intentional and structured to help clients build strength, confidence, and sustainable momentum. Justin Wright joins a coaching team that prioritizes movement quality, strength development, recovery, nutrition habits, and long term progress.
His addition allows Evolver to provide even greater access to personalized coaching while maintaining the high standard of service that members value.
Supporting a Community That Continues to Grow
Evolver Fitness has earned consistent five star reviews from members who value the welcoming atmosphere, expert guidance, and measurable results they achieve. Clients frequently highlight the accountability, attention to detail, and genuine investment the coaching team brings to every session.
The addition of Justin Wright ensures that as the community grows, the level of personal attention remains strong. Members can expect the same supportive environment that challenges them while helping them feel capable and confident.
More Than a Gym
Evolver Fitness is more than a place to work out. It is a place where individuals commit to becoming stronger physically and mentally. It is where discipline meets support and where smart programming drives real progress.
With Justin Wright joining the team, Evolver Fitness continues to evolve alongside the community it serves.
About Evolver Fitness
Founded in Norwalk, Connecticut, Evolver Fitness is a personal training studio dedicated to helping individuals build strength, confidence, and long term health through expert coaching and community support. Evolver Fitness is committed to raising the standard of personal training in Fairfield County.
As Evolver Fitness continues to expand its impact in Fairfield County, the addition of Justin Wright reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to raising the standard of personal training in the region. The Norwalk based studio has built its reputation on individualized programming, professional coaching, and meaningful client relationships, and Wright’s arrival strengthens that mission.
“Evolver is built on culture, coaching excellence, and real relationships,” said the ownership team. “Bringing Justin Wright onto the team allows us to continue delivering the high level of attention, structure, and accountability our members expect.”
Strengthening Personalized Coaching
Every client at Evolver begins with a No Sweat Introduction, where goals, lifestyle, limitations, and long term vision are carefully assessed. From there, programs are built specifically for the individual.
There are no cookie cutter workouts and no generic templates. Each session is intentional and structured to help clients build strength, confidence, and sustainable momentum. Justin Wright joins a coaching team that prioritizes movement quality, strength development, recovery, nutrition habits, and long term progress.
His addition allows Evolver to provide even greater access to personalized coaching while maintaining the high standard of service that members value.
Supporting a Community That Continues to Grow
Evolver Fitness has earned consistent five star reviews from members who value the welcoming atmosphere, expert guidance, and measurable results they achieve. Clients frequently highlight the accountability, attention to detail, and genuine investment the coaching team brings to every session.
The addition of Justin Wright ensures that as the community grows, the level of personal attention remains strong. Members can expect the same supportive environment that challenges them while helping them feel capable and confident.
More Than a Gym
Evolver Fitness is more than a place to work out. It is a place where individuals commit to becoming stronger physically and mentally. It is where discipline meets support and where smart programming drives real progress.
With Justin Wright joining the team, Evolver Fitness continues to evolve alongside the community it serves.
About Evolver Fitness
Founded in Norwalk, Connecticut, Evolver Fitness is a personal training studio dedicated to helping individuals build strength, confidence, and long term health through expert coaching and community support. Evolver Fitness is committed to raising the standard of personal training in Fairfield County.
Contact
Evolver FitnessContact
Jake Parton
203-822-7990
www.evolverfitness.com
Jake Parton
203-822-7990
www.evolverfitness.com
Categories