H.melvin James’s New Book, "Death in Tomorrow's Shadow," a Gripping Thriller Following an FBI Agent’s Investigation Into a Mysterious Death on a Secret Military Island
New York, NY, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author H. Melvin James, a veteran of the Cold War strategic unit, the Army Security Agency, a retiree of the aerospace and defense industry, a family man residing on his ranch in Oklahoma, has completed his most recent book, “Death in Tomorrow's Shadow”: a compelling mystery novel that centers around FBI Special Agent Rhet Bradley, who must investigate a mystifying death that occurred on a top-secret military island in the Arctic.
“There is only one speck of land in the entire world where activities literally take place in the shadow of tomorrow,” writes James. “It is a remote island in the Arctic Circle, beyond the northwestern tip of the Aleutian Island chain, and located just east of the international date line. Beyond the west shore of the Bering Strait, on the other side of the date line, stands the mountains of the Kamchatka Peninsula. When the sun sets on a rare clear day, that mountain range, towering in the domain of tomorrow, casts a shadow over the small and remote island of today.
“With less than thirty working days before retirement, FBI Special Agent Rhet Bradley is abruptly assigned to investigate a mysterious and bizarre death on that isolated island. His investigation is stymied by the secrecy of the multiple and disparate clandestine operations being conducted there by various contingents of the US military and government agencies.
“Early in his investigation, Agent Bradley is confronted with powerful Washington, DC, politicians and bureaucrats who insist that his official reports should be contrived to serve their particular agendas.
“Distrust among the secretive agencies, military units, bureaucrats, and politicians complicates Bradley’s case. Concurrently, intense blizzard conditions and a petty illicit drug dealer threaten Rhet’s life. While contending with the myriad of hazards and obstacles, Rhet Bradley must set aside his personal concerns, including the untimely death of his lifelong best friend, his son’s pending return from the war in Vietnam, and his lack of preparations for his looming retirement.
“Throughout his investigation, Rhet remains uncertain of who he can trust, whether a mysterious stranger is yet another foil to mislead his investigation, if the victim was a traitor or a double agent, if he will be removed from the assignment, or if he will be fired, discredited, and lose his pension.”
Published by Fulton Books, H. Melvin James’s book will captivate readers as they follow Agent Bradley’s investigation while he faces off against harsh conditions and military secrecy that stalls his movements at every turn. Drawing from the author’s real-world experiences in the aerospace and defense industry, “Death in Tomorrow’s Shadow” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them guessing with each twist and turn right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Death in Tomorrow's Shadow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble, as paperback, hardcover, e-book or audiobook.
Published by Fulton Books, H. Melvin James's book will captivate readers as they follow Agent Bradley's investigation while he faces off against harsh conditions and military secrecy that stalls his movements at every turn. Drawing from the author's real-world experiences in the aerospace and defense industry, "Death in Tomorrow's Shadow" is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them guessing with each twist and turn right up until the very end.
