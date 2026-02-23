Independent Artists Push Back: Leerecs Soft Launches Direct-to-Fan Platform to Reclaim Music Ownership and Revenue
As streaming platforms consolidate power and compress artist margins, independent musicians face increasing economic pressure. Leerecs soft launches a direct-to-fan platform designed to rebalance that equation. The system enables artists to sell DRM-free music, vinyl, cassettes, and fully integrated merchandise from a single storefront while retaining ownership, transparent payouts, and distribution control.
Indianapolis, IN, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Leerecs has entered its soft launch phase, introducing a fair-trade platform built to help independent musicians sell music and merch direct to fans while retaining full ownership and control of their work.
As the music industry becomes increasingly centralized around large streaming ecosystems, many independent artists operate within models that prioritize scale over sustainability. Per-stream economics, limited transparency, and algorithm-driven visibility have created an environment where creative labor often struggles to translate into meaningful income.
Leerecs positions itself as infrastructure designed to restore balance.
Rather than anchoring artist revenue to fractional streaming payouts, the platform enables musicians to monetize recordings, physical formats, and fully integrated merchandise from a single streamlined storefront — directly to their audience.
Artists upload one track and instantly activate multi-format distribution, including:
• DRM-free MP3 downloads compatible with personal libraries and portable players
• Vinyl records, cassettes, and CDs manufactured on demand
• Branded merchandise including apparel, accessories, and specialty goods
All physical products are produced only after purchase, eliminating inventory risk while preserving fulfillment transparency.
Leerecs treats merchandise not as a secondary add-on, but as a primary economic pillar. By integrating music and merch into a unified sales system, artists can develop revenue streams that are not structurally dependent on platform-controlled exposure.
The platform operates on three principles:
Ownership – Artists retain full rights to their intellectual property and distribution control.
Transparency – Every transaction generates clear, itemized payout reporting.
Direct Access – Artists engage fans without opaque revenue structures or algorithmic gatekeeping.
“Our aim is to be the true alternative to alternative music,” said the founder of Leerecs. “We want to make music great again by curating quality, returning distribution control and revenue to artists, and rebuilding direct relationships between musicians and their audience.”
Leerecs is currently accepting early artist applicants as part of its soft launch. Selected musicians receive dedicated storefront access and integrated music-and-merch tools designed to maximize lifetime fan value and restore economic agency to independent creators.
By combining DRM-free portability, on-demand physical media, and direct-to-fan commerce, Leerecs presents a structural alternative for artists seeking autonomy in a concentrated digital marketplace.
Independent musicians can apply for early access at:
https://leerecs.com
