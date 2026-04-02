Alignmint Launches Free All-in-One Nonprofit Accounting Software with Built-in Donor CRM, Volunteer Management, and AI
Purpose-built platform replaces up to six separate tools for nonprofits, churches, schools, and fiscal sponsors — with a free tier for organizations up to $100K in annual donations.
Nashville, TN, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alignmint, a new nonprofit accounting software platform built by nonprofit directors, today announced general availability of its all-in-one nonprofit management solution. The platform combines fund accounting, donor management CRM, volunteer management, event ticketing, marketing automation, custom donation pages, and AI-powered financial tools in a single application — eliminating the need for separate subscriptions.
The Starter plan is free for nonprofits with up to $100,000 in annual donations.
The Problem: Fragmented, Expensive Software
Most nonprofits today pay for three to six separate tools that don't share data — accounting software, a donor CRM, email marketing, volunteer tracking, event management, and team communication. The result is duplicate data entry, reconciliation errors, and monthly software costs that can exceed $1,000 before a single dollar reaches the mission.
"We built Alignmint because we lived this problem," said Steven James, Founder of Alignmint. "As nonprofit directors ourselves, we were tired of paying for five different tools, logging into five different dashboards, and spending hours reconciling data between systems that were never designed to work together."
What Makes Alignmint Different
Alignmint is the first nonprofit software platform to include all of the following in one subscription with no per-seat fees:
Fund Accounting — True nonprofit fund accounting with restricted, unrestricted, and temporarily restricted fund tracking, a pre-built chart of accounts mapped to IRS Form 990, and full financial statement generation
Donor Management CRM — Supports every type of charitable gift including cash, check, credit card, ACH, wire transfer, stock, in-kind, and cryptocurrency, with automatic tax receipt generation and year-end giving statements
Volunteer Management — Full volunteer CRM with self-service hour logging, digital waivers, background check tracking, group management, and in-kind contribution valuation per FASB ASC 958
Events and Ticketing — Nonprofit event management for galas, auctions, retreats, camps, and community events with online ticket sales, QR code check-in, and integrated payment processing
AI-Powered Tools — Minty AI, a built-in assistant that queries real organizational data using natural language, plus AI-powered transaction categorization, board report generation, and Form 990 preparation assistance
Marketing Suite — Email campaigns, SMS, direct mail, video fundraising appeals, and automated donor thank-you sequences — all powered by the MintBucks credit system
Donation Page Builder — Drag-and-drop giving pages with custom branding, embeddable forms, progress bars, and Apple Pay and Google Pay support
Team Collaboration — Built-in messaging and video conferencing so nonprofit teams can communicate without paying for Slack or Zoom
The Only Purpose-Built Fiscal Sponsor Management Software
Alignmint is also the only platform on the market designed specifically for fiscal sponsors. Its architecture supports up to 50 sponsored nonprofit organizations per account, with complete data isolation between entities, consolidated financial reporting, automatic sponsor fee calculation, and full support for Model A, Model C, and Model F fiscal sponsorship structures.
Pricing
Starter — Free for nonprofits with up to $100,000 in annual donations. Includes donor CRM, volunteer management, events, and AI features.
Pro — Starting at $499/month. Adds fund accounting, marketing suite, advanced reporting, donation page builder, and team collaboration tools. Unlimited users included.
Enterprise — Custom pricing for fiscal sponsors and large organizations with multi-entity management needs.
No contracts. No per-seat fees. No implementation costs.
Availability
Alignmint is available now at getalignmint.org. Nonprofits can schedule a free walkthrough with the founding team at getalignmint.org/schedule.
About Alignmint
Alignmint is an all-in-one nonprofit accounting and management platform built by nonprofit directors for nonprofit directors. It serves general nonprofits, churches, private schools, and fiscal sponsors with a single platform that replaces fragmented software stacks. The company is based in the United States and is committed to making professional-grade nonprofit tools accessible to organizations of every size.
https://www.getalignmint.org
The Starter plan is free for nonprofits with up to $100,000 in annual donations.
The Problem: Fragmented, Expensive Software
Most nonprofits today pay for three to six separate tools that don't share data — accounting software, a donor CRM, email marketing, volunteer tracking, event management, and team communication. The result is duplicate data entry, reconciliation errors, and monthly software costs that can exceed $1,000 before a single dollar reaches the mission.
"We built Alignmint because we lived this problem," said Steven James, Founder of Alignmint. "As nonprofit directors ourselves, we were tired of paying for five different tools, logging into five different dashboards, and spending hours reconciling data between systems that were never designed to work together."
What Makes Alignmint Different
Alignmint is the first nonprofit software platform to include all of the following in one subscription with no per-seat fees:
Fund Accounting — True nonprofit fund accounting with restricted, unrestricted, and temporarily restricted fund tracking, a pre-built chart of accounts mapped to IRS Form 990, and full financial statement generation
Donor Management CRM — Supports every type of charitable gift including cash, check, credit card, ACH, wire transfer, stock, in-kind, and cryptocurrency, with automatic tax receipt generation and year-end giving statements
Volunteer Management — Full volunteer CRM with self-service hour logging, digital waivers, background check tracking, group management, and in-kind contribution valuation per FASB ASC 958
Events and Ticketing — Nonprofit event management for galas, auctions, retreats, camps, and community events with online ticket sales, QR code check-in, and integrated payment processing
AI-Powered Tools — Minty AI, a built-in assistant that queries real organizational data using natural language, plus AI-powered transaction categorization, board report generation, and Form 990 preparation assistance
Marketing Suite — Email campaigns, SMS, direct mail, video fundraising appeals, and automated donor thank-you sequences — all powered by the MintBucks credit system
Donation Page Builder — Drag-and-drop giving pages with custom branding, embeddable forms, progress bars, and Apple Pay and Google Pay support
Team Collaboration — Built-in messaging and video conferencing so nonprofit teams can communicate without paying for Slack or Zoom
The Only Purpose-Built Fiscal Sponsor Management Software
Alignmint is also the only platform on the market designed specifically for fiscal sponsors. Its architecture supports up to 50 sponsored nonprofit organizations per account, with complete data isolation between entities, consolidated financial reporting, automatic sponsor fee calculation, and full support for Model A, Model C, and Model F fiscal sponsorship structures.
Pricing
Starter — Free for nonprofits with up to $100,000 in annual donations. Includes donor CRM, volunteer management, events, and AI features.
Pro — Starting at $499/month. Adds fund accounting, marketing suite, advanced reporting, donation page builder, and team collaboration tools. Unlimited users included.
Enterprise — Custom pricing for fiscal sponsors and large organizations with multi-entity management needs.
No contracts. No per-seat fees. No implementation costs.
Availability
Alignmint is available now at getalignmint.org. Nonprofits can schedule a free walkthrough with the founding team at getalignmint.org/schedule.
About Alignmint
Alignmint is an all-in-one nonprofit accounting and management platform built by nonprofit directors for nonprofit directors. It serves general nonprofits, churches, private schools, and fiscal sponsors with a single platform that replaces fragmented software stacks. The company is based in the United States and is committed to making professional-grade nonprofit tools accessible to organizations of every size.
https://www.getalignmint.org
Contact
AlignmintContact
Steven James
615-516-9933
https://getalignmint.org
Steven James
615-516-9933
https://getalignmint.org
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