Vnesys Launches Social Media Platform That Rewards Creators and Viewers
Vnesys is a next-generation video-sharing platform that rewards creators for watch time and viewers for engagement, creating a fair and modern digital economy.
Lyon, France, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vnesys Announces Launch of Social Media Platform Focused on Engagement-Based Monetization.
Vnesys today announced the launch of its social media platform, developed to explore alternative approaches to monetization and user engagement in the digital content space. The platform introduces a model that emphasizes watch time and user interaction as key metrics.
Unlike traditional platforms that rely primarily on view counts and advertising-driven revenue, Vnesys uses watch time as a central factor in determining how content performance is measured. The approach is intended to better reflect user attention and engagement.
On the platform, creators receive compensation based on the duration of content consumption. This structure is designed to support content that maintains audience interest over time and to provide a more consistent framework for monetization.
Vnesys also incorporates features that allow users to interact with content through actions such as liking, commenting, and sharing. These interactions are integrated into the platform’s engagement model, with the goal of encouraging more active participation.
According to the Vnesys team, the platform has been developed with an emphasis on usability and transparency, with a focus on creating a balanced environment for both creators and users.
The platform is now available online, and the company is opening access to creators, users, and potential partners interested in participating in its early-stage development.
About Vnesys
Vnesys is a video-sharing social media platform focused on engagement-based metrics, including watch time and user interaction. The company is developing tools intended to support content creators while exploring new models of participation in the digital economy.
Vnesys today announced the launch of its social media platform, developed to explore alternative approaches to monetization and user engagement in the digital content space. The platform introduces a model that emphasizes watch time and user interaction as key metrics.
Unlike traditional platforms that rely primarily on view counts and advertising-driven revenue, Vnesys uses watch time as a central factor in determining how content performance is measured. The approach is intended to better reflect user attention and engagement.
On the platform, creators receive compensation based on the duration of content consumption. This structure is designed to support content that maintains audience interest over time and to provide a more consistent framework for monetization.
Vnesys also incorporates features that allow users to interact with content through actions such as liking, commenting, and sharing. These interactions are integrated into the platform’s engagement model, with the goal of encouraging more active participation.
According to the Vnesys team, the platform has been developed with an emphasis on usability and transparency, with a focus on creating a balanced environment for both creators and users.
The platform is now available online, and the company is opening access to creators, users, and potential partners interested in participating in its early-stage development.
About Vnesys
Vnesys is a video-sharing social media platform focused on engagement-based metrics, including watch time and user interaction. The company is developing tools intended to support content creators while exploring new models of participation in the digital economy.
Contact
VnesysContact
Namous Ahmed
0033665911806
https://vnesys.com
Namous Ahmed
0033665911806
https://vnesys.com
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