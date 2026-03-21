Charge Home Solutions Adds Tesla Powerwall to Its Residential Energy Storage Offerings
Charge Home Solutions expands nationwide Tesla Powerwall 3 installation services, offering free in-home energy assessments after surveying over 3,000 electricians who unanimously rank the Powerwall as the world's leading home battery solution.
Los Angeles, CA, March 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charge Home Solutions, an EV charger installation and home energy solutions provider, announces that it has added the Tesla Powerwall home battery system to its product portfolio. This addition expands the company’s offerings beyond electric vehicle charging to include modular residential energy storage, enabling homeowners to store solar-generated electricity and maintain backup power during outages.
The Tesla Powerwall is designed to integrate with a household’s existing solar array or can operate as a standalone backup power source. The system stores excess solar energy generated during the day for use at night or during grid disruptions. It features a compact form factor, integrated inverter and software that manages charging and discharging based on household energy usage, weather forecasts and utility rate schedules.
“Many of our customers are looking for ways to increase their energy independence and resilience,” said Tom Meiron, founder of Charge Home Solutions. “Offering the Tesla Powerwall allows us to provide an end‑to‑end solution — from EV charging infrastructure to household energy storage — so homeowners can maximize the benefits of their solar systems and maintain power during outages.”
With the addition of the Tesla Powerwall, Charge Home Solutions customers can combine electric vehicle charging, solar generation and energy storage in a single system managed through the Tesla app. The company’s technicians are certified to install both Tesla EV chargers and Powerwall units, ensuring that installations meet manufacturer specifications and local electrical codes.
The Tesla Powerwall is designed to integrate with a household’s existing solar array or can operate as a standalone backup power source. The system stores excess solar energy generated during the day for use at night or during grid disruptions. It features a compact form factor, integrated inverter and software that manages charging and discharging based on household energy usage, weather forecasts and utility rate schedules.
“Many of our customers are looking for ways to increase their energy independence and resilience,” said Tom Meiron, founder of Charge Home Solutions. “Offering the Tesla Powerwall allows us to provide an end‑to‑end solution — from EV charging infrastructure to household energy storage — so homeowners can maximize the benefits of their solar systems and maintain power during outages.”
With the addition of the Tesla Powerwall, Charge Home Solutions customers can combine electric vehicle charging, solar generation and energy storage in a single system managed through the Tesla app. The company’s technicians are certified to install both Tesla EV chargers and Powerwall units, ensuring that installations meet manufacturer specifications and local electrical codes.
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Charge Home SolutionsContact
888-995-6044
www.chargehomesolutions.com
888-995-6044
www.chargehomesolutions.com
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