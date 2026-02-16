New Podcast "Occasionally Perfect" Launches February 17: Two Best Friends Tackle Wellness Without the BS
Occasionally Perfect launches Feb 17—a podcast where best friends Lexsi Lewis (actress/marketing CEO) and Amber Borzotra (MTV's The Challenge) tackle wellness topics with research-backed real talk. No gurus, no toxic positivity—just two women figuring out what it means to be good, flawed, and human. Topics: relationships, self-judgment, postpartum truths, and more.
February 16, 2026
What if self-improvement didn't require you to be perfect? That's the question at the heart of Occasionally Perfect, a new podcast launching February 17 that ditches toxic positivity for real talk about personal growth, relationships, and what it actually means to be a "good person."
Hosted by commercial actress Lexsi Lewis and reality TV personality Amber Borzotra (MTV's The Challenge), the show takes on everything from monogamy to people-pleasing with the energy of two best friends texting at 2am—except they've done the research.
"We're not experts. We're not life coaches. We're just two women trying to figure it out," says Lewis, who also owns a marketing company. "But we refuse to have surface-level conversations. We go deep on the research, then talk about it like you would with your best friend—no jargon, no judgment."
The show's first episodes tackle questions listeners are already asking themselves:
• Episode 1: What Makes Someone a "Good Person?" The hosts unpack why constant self-questioning might actually be a sign you're doing okay.
• Episode 3: Is Monogamy Dead? A deep dive into why humans pair-bond despite being naturally social animals, and what that means for modern relationships.
• Episode 4: The Fourth Trimester (with special guest): Breaking down what no one tells you about postpartum—from pelvic floor therapy to the mental load.
Unlike traditional wellness podcasts that position hosts as authorities, Occasionally Perfect embraces the messiness of growth. Lewis and Borzotra share their own struggles with people-pleasing, judgment, and trying to "be good" while navigating careers, relationships, and their own evolving identities.
"Amber gets judged for being 'too nice' on reality TV, and I overthink everything to the point of paralysis," Lewis explains. "We're living proof that you don't need to have it figured out to have meaningful conversations about it."
Each episode blends scientific research with vulnerable storytelling, creating a space where listeners can feel less alone in their imperfections. The show will feature occasional expert guests and regularly pull topics from audience questions and comments.
Availability:
Occasionally Perfect launches February 17, 2026, on all major podcast platforms. New episodes drop weekly.
About the Hosts:
Amber Borzotra is best known for her appearances on MTV's The Challenge, where her genuine kindness often confused viewers expecting cutthroat competition. She brings unfiltered honesty and a people-pleaser's perspective to the podcast.
Lexsi Lewis is a commercial actress and the owner of a marketing company, bringing her strategic communication skills and chronic overthinker energy to every conversation.
occasionallyperfectpod.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@OccasionallyPerfectPod
Media Contact:
Lexsi Lewis
hello@occasionallyperfectpod.com
