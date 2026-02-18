Jacque Aye Announces Free Virtual Black Girl Book Fair for Adult Readers
Author Jacque Aye ("Monster High: New Scaremester," "How to Be a Better Adult") is hosting the Black Girl Book Fair, a one-day, live shopping event seeking to amplify authors pushed to the margins in mainstream publishing. Similar to the book fairs of youth, the Black Girl Book Fair features an interactive virtual catalogue of discounted products, giveaways from bookish brands, and a live author hangout. The event takes place on April 25, 2026.
New York, NY, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Black Girl Book Fair recently announced a free, one-day virtual book fair for adults. Celebrating Black voices in fantasy fiction, The Black Girl Book Fair seeks to amplify authors pushed to the margins in mainstream publishing. The event will take place on April 25, 2026, featuring an interactive, clickable catalogue with major discounts, live author programming, and giveaways from Black indie authors and bookish brands.
Each free ticket also serves as an entry into a raffle featuring bookish prizes, including books, merchandise, and subscriptions from participating brands. Winners will be selected at random and announced during the livestream, with follow-up notifications sent by email.
The Black Girl Book Fair was conceived by Jacque Aye, author of "How to Be a Better Adult" and writer of "Monster High: New Scaremester." The fair was created to amplify Black indie authors and create a fun and unique experience for readers.
“I was totally inspired by the nostalgia of 90’s and early 2000’s book fairs,” said Aye. “But more importantly, I hope to help connect readers with their new favorite authors.”
The Black Girl Book Fair is completely virtual and free to attend. Readers can participate from anywhere and engage with authors, shop exclusive deals, and join live discussions throughout the day. So far, there are 2,000 ticketed readers, with an expectation of 5,000 on the day of the event.
Event Details:
Date: April 25, 2026
Format: Virtual
Tickets: Free
Website: https://blackgirlbookfair.com
Instagram: @blackgirlbookfair
About Black Girl Book Fair
Black Girl Book Fair is a one-day virtual book fair celebrating Black voices in fantasy fiction. Designed for adult readers, the event combines an interactive shopping catalogue, live author programming, and community-focused experiences inspired by the book fairs of our youth.
Media Contact:
Jacque Aye
Email: hey@jacqueaye.com
Website: https://blackgirlbookfair.com
1-732-697-2203
www.jacqueaye.com
Black Girl Book Fair Sample Catalogue
A combination pitch deck and sample of what our final catalogue will look like!
