Jacque Aye Announces Free Virtual Black Girl Book Fair for Adult Readers

Author Jacque Aye ("Monster High: New Scaremester," "How to Be a Better Adult") is hosting the Black Girl Book Fair, a one-day, live shopping event seeking to amplify authors pushed to the margins in mainstream publishing. Similar to the book fairs of youth, the Black Girl Book Fair features an interactive virtual catalogue of discounted products, giveaways from bookish brands, and a live author hangout. The event takes place on April 25, 2026.