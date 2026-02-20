Author Uncle V’s New Book, "My Ranting World... A Collection of Verse," is a Collection of Candid Poems Offering the Author’s Observations of the World Around Him

Recent release “My Ranting World... A Collection of Verse” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Uncle V is a series of satirical reflections and poems that delve into the author’s thoughts of the world and those around him. From humorous observations to impassioned pleas for sanity, “My Ranting World… A Collection of Verse” is sure to delight and resonate with readers of all backgrounds.