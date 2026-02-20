Author Uncle V’s New Book, "My Ranting World... A Collection of Verse," is a Collection of Candid Poems Offering the Author’s Observations of the World Around Him
Recent release “My Ranting World... A Collection of Verse” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Uncle V is a series of satirical reflections and poems that delve into the author’s thoughts of the world and those around him. From humorous observations to impassioned pleas for sanity, “My Ranting World… A Collection of Verse” is sure to delight and resonate with readers of all backgrounds.
New York, NY, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Uncle V, an accomplished professional who has spent many years traveling the globe and currently resides in Florida with his wife, children, and golden retriever Emmie, has completed his new book, “My Ranting World... A Collection of Verse”: an assortment of honest and enlightening poems that highlight the absurdities of the world through the author’s own personal observations.
“These rants are the satirical prose of the everyday journey through life,” writes Uncle V. “The observations, thoughts, and frustrations that drive the ‘I’m over it’ moments are captured in poetic expression. Come ride along for a tension release and a good, at times humorous, twist on what’s happening in the world today. It’s direct and paced for quick relief, while acknowledging a direct hit on the matter at hand.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Uncle V’s engaging series draws on the author’s experiences and multicultural relationships to provide ample fodder for the rants, odes, and poems he carefully chooses for his subject matter. Thought-provoking and insightful, “My Ranting World… A Collection of Verse” offers a strong crossover of business, politics, and the day-to-day humdrum of everyday life.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "My Ranting World... A Collection of Verse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
