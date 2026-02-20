Juan Hernandes Torres Jr.’s Newly Released "Lucifer" is a Thought-Provoking Theological Exploration That Contrasts Rebellion and Obedience Through the Lens of Scripture

“Lucifer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Juan Hernandes Torres Jr. is an insightful biblical study that examines the fall of Lucifer alongside the redemptive obedience of Jesus Christ, offering readers a deeper understanding of pride, humility, and God’s ultimate plan for restoration.