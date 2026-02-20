Juan Hernandes Torres Jr.’s Newly Released "Lucifer" is a Thought-Provoking Theological Exploration That Contrasts Rebellion and Obedience Through the Lens of Scripture
“Lucifer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Juan Hernandes Torres Jr. is an insightful biblical study that examines the fall of Lucifer alongside the redemptive obedience of Jesus Christ, offering readers a deeper understanding of pride, humility, and God’s ultimate plan for restoration.
Windsor Mill, MD, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Lucifer”: a compelling examination of biblical prophecy and spiritual truth. “Lucifer” is the creation of published author, Juan Hernandes Torres Jr., a distinguished US Marine veteran who has transitioned into a devoted God minister. Based in the United States, he is passionate about spreading the gospel of Christ and plays a vital role in supporting the kingdom of God’s revival. Juan is dedicated to sharing the message of faith through various channels, including literature, holiness materials, social media, and conferences. His commitment to his mission reflects his deep faith and desire to inspire others in their spiritual journeys.
Torres shares, “The narrative of Lucifer’s fall from grace, juxtaposed with Jesus’s unwavering obedience, presents a profound theological theme. While Lucifer’s rebellion signifies defiance against divine order, Jesus’s submission exemplifies fidelity to God’s plan.
Lucifer, once a revered archangel, held a position of beauty and wisdom. Scriptures like “Thou wast perfect in thy ways from the day that thou wast created, till iniquity was found in thee” (Ezekiel 28:15) portray him as blameless, until iniquity was found in him. His ambition and pride are further illustrated in Isaiah 14:13–14, where he sought to ascend above the stars of God. This desire to elevate himself led to his downfall.
For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north: I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High. (Isaiah 14:13–14)
Lucifer’s rebellion didn’t end with his fall; it extended to humanity through the temptation of Eve, marking the beginning of mankind’s disobedience in the garden of Eden. His ongoing defiance continues as he works against God’s purposes, ultimately facing eternal punishment, as foretold in Revelation 20:10.
And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.
In stark contrast, Jesus exemplifies perfect obedience to God. Despite the impending suffering, Jesus submitted to God’s will during the crucifixion. His prayer in Luke 22:42, “Not my will, but yours be done,” highlights his commitment to fulfilling God’s redemptive plan. This submission brought salvation to humanity, countering the destruction initiated by Lucifer.
Saying, Father, if thou be willing, remove this cup from me: nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done. (Luke 22:42)
Lucifer’s fall, rooted in pride and rebellion, contrasts sharply with Jesus’s role in redemption through obedience. While Lucifer sought self-exaltation, leading to chaos, Jesus’s selfless adherence to God’s will offers hope and restoration, underscoring the victory of obedience over rebellion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juan Hernandes Torres Jr.’s new book offers readers a powerful biblical study that invites reflection on humility, faith, and the enduring triumph of God’s truth.
Consumers can purchase “Lucifer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lucifer”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
