Daniel’s Newly Released "For My Children: Sharing and Defending the Good News of Christ" is a Heartfelt Legacy of Faith, Truth, and Hope for Future Generations
“For My Children: Sharing and Defending the Good News of Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel is an encouraging faith-based reflection that explores life’s deepest questions while presenting a thoughtful, Scripture-centered defense of the Christian message.
New York, NY, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “For My Children: Sharing and Defending the Good News of Christ”: a reflective and faith-driven work that invites readers to consider life’s purpose, the existence of God, and the truth of the Gospel. “For My Children: Sharing and Defending the Good News of Christ” is the creation of published author, Daniel, a husband, father, and grandfather who spent decades working in the aeronautical industry but considers his faith in Jesus Christ his greatest priority. Influenced by respected Christian teachers and devoted to studying Scripture for over forty-eight years, he wrote this book as a legacy for his children—an honest, loving testimony that defends the Christian faith and offers hope and guidance to readers seeking truth and assurance in Christ.
Daniel shares, “What if there’s more to this life than what we see? What if the deepest longings of our hearts—the search for purpose, the mystery of eternity, the hunger for truth—actually have answers?
In For My Children, Daniel pours out a father’s deepest plea, urging his loved ones to seek, to question, and ultimately to know God. With raw honesty and unwavering conviction, he shares his own journey—his struggles, his revelations, and the undeniable truths that changed his life. He doesn’t shy away from the hard questions—about faith and science, suffering and hope, life and eternity. Instead, he tackles them head-on, offering a path for those searching for meaning in a chaotic world.
This book is more than words on a page—it’s an invitation: an invitation for the skeptic to explore, for the believer to stand firm, and for every soul to encounter a love beyond comprehension.
Will you take the journey? Will you dare to seek? The truth is waiting—but only you can choose to find it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel’s new book presents a thoughtful exploration of faith, reason, and personal experience while encouraging readers to build their lives on the enduring truth and hope found in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “For My Children: Sharing and Defending the Good News of Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “For My Children: Sharing and Defending the Good News of Christ”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
