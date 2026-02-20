Timothy H. Royal’s Newly Released "Two & a Wake-Up" is a Powerful Memoir of Redemption and God’s Saving Grace Through a Life Shaped by Hardship and Transformation

“Two & a Wake-Up” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy H. Royal is a deeply personal testimony tracing his journey from troubled youth and addiction to faith, accountability, and spiritual renewal. Written from the perspective of his final days in prison, the book reflects on life choices, consequences, and the hope found in God’s mercy.