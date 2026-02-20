Timothy H. Royal’s Newly Released "Two & a Wake-Up" is a Powerful Memoir of Redemption and God’s Saving Grace Through a Life Shaped by Hardship and Transformation
“Two & a Wake-Up” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy H. Royal is a deeply personal testimony tracing his journey from troubled youth and addiction to faith, accountability, and spiritual renewal. Written from the perspective of his final days in prison, the book reflects on life choices, consequences, and the hope found in God’s mercy.
Fort Worth, TX, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Two & a Wake-Up”: a candid and faith-centered memoir of survival, repentance, and redemption. “Two & a Wake-Up” is the creation of published author, Timothy H. Royal, who resides in Fort Worth, Texas. He owns a trucking company that specializes in aviation transportation. Timothy is a veteran who served in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Lee, Virginia; and Fort Riley, Kansas. After serving and spending time in Hawaii, he moved to Texas to be closer to his father. Growing up mostly in Detroit, Michigan, he does consider Detroit his hometown, but he loves Texas. Timothy got mixed up with some wrong people when he first arrived in Texas in the early eighties, and he knows that it was the saving grace of Jesus Christ that carried him through those trying times.
Timothy shares, “Two & a Wake-Up is a true story about myself looking back on my life, from a toddler to adulthood, retold in two and a half days. It’s a story of God’s saving grace over a child, a delinquent teenager, and a young man who became addicted to drugs. Thinking back over my life in the last two and a half days of my incarceration, I stay in my cell, coming face-to-face with the choices I made in life and situations that I put myself in. I can honestly say that it’s by His grace and mercy that I’m alive today. This book speaks on addiction, redemption, and salvation. God bless.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy H. Royal’s new book offers readers a message of hope, reminding them that redemption is possible and that faith can lead to a new beginning.
Consumers can purchase “Two & a Wake-Up” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Two & a Wake-Up”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Timothy shares, “Two & a Wake-Up is a true story about myself looking back on my life, from a toddler to adulthood, retold in two and a half days. It’s a story of God’s saving grace over a child, a delinquent teenager, and a young man who became addicted to drugs. Thinking back over my life in the last two and a half days of my incarceration, I stay in my cell, coming face-to-face with the choices I made in life and situations that I put myself in. I can honestly say that it’s by His grace and mercy that I’m alive today. This book speaks on addiction, redemption, and salvation. God bless.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy H. Royal’s new book offers readers a message of hope, reminding them that redemption is possible and that faith can lead to a new beginning.
Consumers can purchase “Two & a Wake-Up” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Two & a Wake-Up”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories