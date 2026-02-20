Robert Branden’s Newly Released "The Archon of Babylon: Borebaal and Suffering: Book III" is a Gripping New Historical Novel of Faith and Darkness
“The Archon of Babylon: Borebaal and Suffering: Book III” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Branden is a vivid continuation of an epic series that explores faith, courage, supernatural conflict, and the enduring hope found in God’s truth during one of history’s most turbulent eras.
Gypsum, CO, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Archon of Babylon: Borebaal and Suffering: Book III”: a powerful and immersive novel that transports readers into the spiritual and political turmoil of ancient Babylon, revealing the hidden battles between good and evil that shape both history and the human heart. “The Archon of Babylon: Borebaal and Suffering: Book III” is the creation of published author, Robert Branden, who grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and now lives with his wife, Catherine, in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. He graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and earned his Ph.D. in New Testament studies from Dallas Theological Seminary. Since college, he has coached swimming and pursued his passion for writing historical fiction, inviting readers to see the world as it truly is.
Branden shares, “Don’t start reading this book in the evening because you won’t want to go to sleep. Leave plenty of time to see beneath the surface of the high priesthood of Babylon. Watch as Borebaal enlists Lilith, the demon of deviancy, in his never-ending pursuit of corruption. Rejoice with Rebekah as her family grows in more ways than one. But worry alongside her as Joshua goes off to fight a giant and then faces a much bigger challenge. Weep with Jeremiah as Nebuchadnezzar and the Babylonian human and supernatural army conquer Jerusalem for the third and final time. Speculate about Joshua having another hidden talent. Finally, relax in Joshua and Rebekah’s favorite haven. Dwell upon the inextricable links between life in ancient Babylon and life today. Be strengthened as you begin to see the world the way God sees it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Branden’s new book is an engaging and spiritually rich novel that will resonate with readers who enjoy biblical fiction, supernatural intrigue, and stories of perseverance, faith, and redemption.
Consumers can purchase “The Archon of Babylon: Borebaal and Suffering: Book III” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Archon of Babylon: Borebaal and Suffering: Book III”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Branden shares, “Don’t start reading this book in the evening because you won’t want to go to sleep. Leave plenty of time to see beneath the surface of the high priesthood of Babylon. Watch as Borebaal enlists Lilith, the demon of deviancy, in his never-ending pursuit of corruption. Rejoice with Rebekah as her family grows in more ways than one. But worry alongside her as Joshua goes off to fight a giant and then faces a much bigger challenge. Weep with Jeremiah as Nebuchadnezzar and the Babylonian human and supernatural army conquer Jerusalem for the third and final time. Speculate about Joshua having another hidden talent. Finally, relax in Joshua and Rebekah’s favorite haven. Dwell upon the inextricable links between life in ancient Babylon and life today. Be strengthened as you begin to see the world the way God sees it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Branden’s new book is an engaging and spiritually rich novel that will resonate with readers who enjoy biblical fiction, supernatural intrigue, and stories of perseverance, faith, and redemption.
Consumers can purchase “The Archon of Babylon: Borebaal and Suffering: Book III” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Archon of Babylon: Borebaal and Suffering: Book III”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories