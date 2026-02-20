Tom Claud’s Newly Released “Stories from My Life: A Child Of The 40’s And 50’s” is a Nostalgic Memoir Reflecting on Childhood, Family, and the Adventures of Growing Up

“Stories from My Life: A Child Of The 40’s And 50’s” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom Claud is a warm and reflective collection of true stories that captures the spirit of childhood during the 1940s and 1950s, highlighting family values, adventure, and the formative lessons of a bygone era.