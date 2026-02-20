Tom Claud’s Newly Released “Stories from My Life: A Child Of The 40’s And 50’s” is a Nostalgic Memoir Reflecting on Childhood, Family, and the Adventures of Growing Up
“Stories from My Life: A Child Of The 40’s And 50’s” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom Claud is a warm and reflective collection of true stories that captures the spirit of childhood during the 1940s and 1950s, highlighting family values, adventure, and the formative lessons of a bygone era.
Norfolk, VA, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Stories from My Life: A Child Of The 40’s And 50’s”: a heartfelt memoir that brings together vivid recollections of growing up during a transformative time in American history. “Stories from My Life: A Child Of The 40’s And 50’s” is the creation of published author, Tom Claud, who was born in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1940 and spent most of his life there. His dad was a naval officer during World War II. Heavily influenced by Gene Autry, Roy Rogers, and Western movies, as well as family friends who had a farm with cows, he always wanted to be a cowboy. However, he was a city boy. Never losing sight of his desires, he attended Virginia Tech and graduated with a degree in agricultural economics for the lifestyle that he always wanted.
He has two children and four grandchildren.
Today, Tom and his wife live in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia on their farm with beef cattle. He is living his dream of being a cowboy.
Claud shares, “Tommy was born in Norfolk, Virginia, to a navy family in July 1940. Adolf Hitler had taken France and the air blitz of London would soon begin. It would be sixteen months before the United States joined the war.
This is a book of true stories from a child of that time during the 1940s and ’50s. It is a child’s view of those times of World War II, the Korean War, and the Cold War with the Soviet Union.
In spite of those difficulties, with the everlasting love, support, and encouragement of their parents, kids had fun. Every day was filled with adventure shared with their friends, on their own, exploring unrestrained imaginations, failing at times, learning from them, and becoming good citizens. They were patriotic and family-oriented with a foundation in God.
For readers who lived in this period of time, you will see yourself and recall your own adventures. For those who came later, it will bring to life the stories that you have heard from your parents and grandparents.
As the author says, “It was some of the best times to be a kid.”
It is a prescription of how things might be again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Claud’s new book presents an engaging collection of personal memories that preserve the spirit of mid-century American childhood and the enduring lessons learned along the way.
Consumers can purchase “Stories from My Life: A Child Of The 40’s And 50’s” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stories from My Life: A Child Of The 40’s And 50’s”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Claud’s new book presents an engaging collection of personal memories that preserve the spirit of mid-century American childhood and the enduring lessons learned along the way.
