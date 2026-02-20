Jennifer Carlson’s Newly Released "Breakthroughs" is a Powerful Collection of Poetry That Chronicles a Journey Through Trauma and Healing Toward Faith and Restoration
“Breakthroughs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer Carlson is a deeply personal work that gives voice to pain, recovery, and spiritual renewal, offering readers an honest and hopeful reflection on survival and transformation.
Amarillo, TX, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Breakthroughs”: an intimate and courageous exploration of healing through poetry. “Breakthroughs” is the creation of published author, Jennifer Carlson, grew up in Amarillo, Texas, before moving to suburban Chicago, where an eating disorder in her teens marked the start of a long struggle with addiction. After being forced from her home, she turned to alcohol to cope, yet still managed to build a career. At twenty-seven, she entered Alcoholics Anonymous, returned to school, and became a licensed addiction counselor, maintaining stability for nearly eight years before relapsing. The following years brought profound losses, including her career, relationships, and sense of self. In 2017, after her mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis and a series of crises, Jennifer recommitted to sobriety and has remained alcohol-free since. She returned to Amarillo to care for her mother until her passing in 2021, choosing to remain in Texas at her son’s urging.
Carlson shares, “The author recounts a childhood marked by verbal and emotional abuse, which escalated into sexual assaults that continued throughout her teenage years and into adulthood. Feeling voiceless within her own family, the author turned to bulimia as a way to express her anger and cope with the feeling of being trapped in her body. This coping mechanism worked for several years until the responsibilities of adulthood became overwhelming.
In an attempt to calm her nerves, the author began drinking, quickly developing an addiction to alcohol. For the next twenty years, her life was a constant struggle, managing both bulimia and alcohol addiction. It wasn't until the author was forty-three and in her second round of sobriety that she fully understood the impact of her actions on others and accepted responsibility for the wreckage she had caused.
Throughout her writing, the author expresses a range of emotions, including angst, despair, anxiety, and pain, but also moments of clarity, hope, faith, and love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Carlson’s new book offers readers a raw and redemptive journey through suffering and recovery, reminding them that even in brokenness, breakthrough is possible.
Consumers can purchase “Breakthroughs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Breakthroughs”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Carlson shares, “The author recounts a childhood marked by verbal and emotional abuse, which escalated into sexual assaults that continued throughout her teenage years and into adulthood. Feeling voiceless within her own family, the author turned to bulimia as a way to express her anger and cope with the feeling of being trapped in her body. This coping mechanism worked for several years until the responsibilities of adulthood became overwhelming.
In an attempt to calm her nerves, the author began drinking, quickly developing an addiction to alcohol. For the next twenty years, her life was a constant struggle, managing both bulimia and alcohol addiction. It wasn't until the author was forty-three and in her second round of sobriety that she fully understood the impact of her actions on others and accepted responsibility for the wreckage she had caused.
Throughout her writing, the author expresses a range of emotions, including angst, despair, anxiety, and pain, but also moments of clarity, hope, faith, and love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Carlson’s new book offers readers a raw and redemptive journey through suffering and recovery, reminding them that even in brokenness, breakthrough is possible.
Consumers can purchase “Breakthroughs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Breakthroughs”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories