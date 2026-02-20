Charmaine Richards’s Newly Released "Relationships" is a Practical Guide to Building Stronger, Healthier, and More Joyful Connections
“Relationships” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charmaine Richards is an insightful self-help resource offering practical strategies, faith-based encouragement, and proven tools for improving and sustaining meaningful relationships.
Plainfield, NJ, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Relationships”: a thoughtful and experience-based guide that explores the challenges and rewards of human connection while offering practical advice for cultivating stronger, more fulfilling relationships. “Relationships” is the creation of published author, Charmaine Richards, a registered professional nurse who is also certified in mental health. She is a Jamaican-born American, who presently resides in New Jersey.
Richards shares, “Uncover helpful, tried and true ways to incorporate more joy into your life and steer the wheels of any relationship towards an improved, more fulfilling one.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charmaine Richards’s new book offers a comprehensive collection of practical principles and encouraging reflections aimed at helping readers build stronger relationships rooted in respect, communication, faith, and personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “Relationships” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Relationships”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
