Raven Sky’s New Book, "I Should've Been A Nun," is a Compelling Account That Explores Lessons Learned and the Concept of Life’s Choices Through a Reflective Lens
New York, NY, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Raven Sky, a loving mother and veteran of the Navy who volunteers with the nonprofit Veterans Helping Veterans Inc., has completed her most recent boo,k “I Should've Been A Nun”: a poignant and compelling read that explores the lasting impact of one’s choices in life, and if one’s experiences and life lessons would be changed had different paths been taken.
“In my life so far, I have learned that everyone has a purpose,” writes Sky. “I didn’t know mine until I started to go for my degrees. Though they were in the areas of criminal minds, I learned that the psychological aspect of these degrees would span to other areas of my life. From my lessons when I was young to now.”
The author continues, “I’ve come to learn that life is a schoolroom. Each experience is a lesson. Some lessons you learn right away. Others you tend to repeat, not that you haven’t learned from it, but you need a refresher course because you’ve forgotten what the lesson was supposed to teach or too fucking stubborn to really learn. After each lesson, you graduate to the next level or grade. But what needs to be understood is you never graduate. Life is a continuous school.”
Published by Fulton Books, Raven Sky’s book is a compelling read that will resonate with audiences as they follow the author’s journey through life’s lessons and complexities. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “I Should’ve Been A Nun” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Should've Been A Nun” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
