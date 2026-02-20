Jean Gurtner’s New Book, "Buster John Allen and His Pony, Meg," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Must Ask His Grandfather to Help Him Train His New Pony
Cumberland, WI, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jean Gurtner has completed her most recent book, “Buster John Allen and His Pony, Meg”: a captivating story that follows a young boy who becomes frustrated when his new stubborn pony refuses to listen to him, prompting him to ask his grandfather for assistance.
Author Jean Gurtner spent her entire life on a farm, surrounded by a variety of animals. One of her cherished childhood memories is riding her brother’s horse, Bess, while they tended to the garden. Later, Jean married John Gurtner, a skilled horse trainer, show judge, and clinician. They dedicated themselves to the task of training horses and riders around the country, including County 4H programs, mentoring countless young riders and helping them develop into skilled horsemen.
“Buster John Allen got a pony for his birthday. Her name is Meg. However, the excitement of a new pony very quickly turns into frustration for Buster John Allen as Meg only does what Meg wants to do, which is seldom what Buster John Allen wants to do,” writes Gurtner. “Buster John Allen decides to ask his grandpa for help. He has trained lots of horses. Together, they go about training Meg to be a better pony, which also teaches Buster John Allen how to be a better horseman.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jean Gurtner’s book is inspired by the author’s own childhood growing up around animals, as well as her experiences in training horses and riders alongside her husband. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Kristi Schumacher, “Buster John Allen and His Pony, Meg” is sure to delight readers of all ages as they discover the joys of training horses with patience, care, and love.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Buster John Allen and His Pony, Meg” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
