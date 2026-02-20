Amy Rasmussen’s New Book, "I Love You More," is a Heartfelt Story of a Mama Bear and Her Baby Who Compare Their Love for One Another Throughout Their Day
Vale, OR, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Amy Rasmussen, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who works as a first grade teacher and holds a master’s degree in elementary education with a minor in ESOL, has completed her most recent book, “I Love You More”: a charming story of a mama bear who uses the beauty of nature to explain how much she loves her baby bear.
“‘I Love You More’ is a feel-good, heartfelt children’s book about a mama bear and baby bear comparing their love for each other while going about their daily adventures in the forest,” writes Rasmussen.
Published by Fulton Books, Amy Rasmussen’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on this touching story of a mother’s immeasurable love for her child. With colorful artwork to help bring Rasmussen’s story to life, “I Love You More” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Love You More” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
