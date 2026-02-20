Joanne Dale’s New Book, "Robby and Randy Robins' Travels with Fluffy the Cloud," Follows Two Robins as They Set Out to Visit Their Many Cousins Across North America
Anna, IL, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joanne Dale, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who worked as a public school music teacher for thirty-five years, has completed her most recent book, “Robby and Randy Robins' Travels with Fluffy the Cloud”: a charming story that centers around two robins who travel all over North America to meet all sorts of different birds with the help of a cloud named Fluffy.
“Grandpa Reginald sends Robby and Randy Robin on a great adventure,” writes Dale. “They are to visit many of their robin cousins around North America. They also have one of Grandpa Robin’s closest friends, Buzz Blue Heron, with them.”
“But how can they go on this long journey so quickly? How about a cloud? Really? Read on to find out how Fluffy makes this a magical journey.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joanne Dale’s book is the third story about Robby Robin and promises to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on this riveting tale to discover what types of birds live across the North American continent. All of Robby’s books teach something new about music. This book shows, with pictures, birds playing instruments; classical and folk strings, woodwinds and many others including keyboards.
With colorful illustrations drawn by Norma “Lee” Hackney, director of the Anna Shawnee Hills Center helping to bring Dale’s story to life, “Robby and Randy Robins’ Travels with Fluffy the Cloud” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this exciting adventure over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Robby and Randy Robins' Travels with Fluffy the Cloud” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
