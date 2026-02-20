Author Charles Hunt’s New Book "The Keys to Unlocking the Power of God" Aims to Help Followers of Christ Feel Connected and Tapped Into God’s Divine Power

Recent release “The Keys to Unlocking the Power of God” from Newman Springs Publishing author Charles Hunt is a powerful guide that offers Christians the tools and resources they need in order to unlock the power that God promises within Scripture. Through engaging with God’s Word, Hunt aims to help readers understand the inherent power granted to those who live a life centered around Christ.