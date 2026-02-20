Author Charles Hunt’s New Book "The Keys to Unlocking the Power of God" Aims to Help Followers of Christ Feel Connected and Tapped Into God’s Divine Power
Recent release “The Keys to Unlocking the Power of God” from Newman Springs Publishing author Charles Hunt is a powerful guide that offers Christians the tools and resources they need in order to unlock the power that God promises within Scripture. Through engaging with God’s Word, Hunt aims to help readers understand the inherent power granted to those who live a life centered around Christ.
Lancaster, TX, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charles Hunt, a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who has taught, preached, and shared God’s Word with thousands, has completed his new book, “The Keys to Unlocking the Power of God”: an eye-opening look at why believers often lead powerless lives, and how they can tap into the power of God granted to them for accepting Christ as their savior.
Author Charles Hunt is a Marine Corps veteran, as well as an active member of the K.P.M. Leadership Academy, a member of the KAIROS Prison Ministry, and a minister. He holds an Associate of Arts Degree from Alvin College and is working towards finishing his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from Sam Houston State University. He is a graduate of the Light House Bible Academy, as well as a graduate from culinary school at Lee College.
“After reading this book in its entirety, you will have the key, the revelational knowledge, to unlocking God’s power to heal, cast out demons, give sight to the blind, make the lame to walk, and the power through the name of Jesus to raise the dead,” writes Hunt. “But let me assure you that none of this is possible without the Holy Spirit, a mature developed faith, a life of obedience that demonstrates your love to God, and a heart that holds no unbelief or doubt. You will be able to do those works Jesus did, and the greater works He said ‘you will do.’ Again, this requires a sacrifice, a resurrected body, a body of sanctification, a developed faith, complete obedience to the com- mands of God that will demonstrate a Christlike perfect love. This can only take place at the cross, through the Son who bore that cross in His name alone—Jesus.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Charles Hunt’s engaging series will help readers unlock the truth of why so many believers never experience the power of God, highlighting the challenges one often faces on their path to truly believing in Christ. Based upon the author’s own journey and years of preaching God’s Word to others, “The Keys to Unlocking The Power of God” invites readers to explore a fresh understanding of what God’s power truly is, and how to access it through their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Keys to Unlocking the Power of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
