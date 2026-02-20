Author Zero Eldritch’s New Book, "Witness," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Broken Man at the End of His Rope Who Finds Himself Drawn in an Ancient Mystery

Recent release “Witness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Zero Eldritch is a compelling tale that centers around Graham Calloway, a man haunted by grief who finds himself spiraling after the loss of his wife. But after a vivid vision of her murder, Graham’s search for answers leads him to confront an ancient being that has been lying in wait.