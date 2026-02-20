Author Zero Eldritch’s New Book, "Witness," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Broken Man at the End of His Rope Who Finds Himself Drawn in an Ancient Mystery
Recent release “Witness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Zero Eldritch is a compelling tale that centers around Graham Calloway, a man haunted by grief who finds himself spiraling after the loss of his wife. But after a vivid vision of her murder, Graham’s search for answers leads him to confront an ancient being that has been lying in wait.
New York, NY, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zero Eldritch has completed his new book, “Witness”: a riveting story of a man who, after losing everything in his life, finds himself entangled in a supernatural mystery where nothing is as it seems.
“Graham Calloway is a broken man—haunted by grief, drowning in guilt, and exiled from the badge that once defined him,” writes Eldritch. “But when a long-forgotten anniversary gift from his late wife sends him spiraling into a vivid vision of her murder, Graham finds himself entangled in a mystery that defies time, memory, and reason.
“What begins as a desperate search for answers quickly unravels into a confrontation with something ancient—something watching. A symbol etched in blood, a name buried in forgotten ledgers, and a ritual whispered through generations all lead to one impossible truth: Graham wasn’t pulled into this by accident. He was chosen.
“As reality fractures and the faithful begin to stir, Graham must face what’s been waiting beneath the surface all along. Some doors don’t just open—they beckon.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Zero Eldritch’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey, promising to leave readers spellbound as Graham confronts his own personal traumas while accepting his new destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Witness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
