Author Percy Townsend’s New Book, "After the War: Tales of the Forgotten War Continued...," Explores the Struggles Endured by Those Returning Home from the Korean War
Recent release “After the War: Tales of the Forgotten War Continued...” from Newman Springs Publishing author Percy Townsend is a poignant and compelling novel that follows veterans of the Korean War as they face the ultimate challenge of moving on from battle and readjust to civilian life, highlighting the long lasting horrors of war that follow a soldier years after the fighting has ended.
Houston, TX, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Percy Townsend, a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, the East Central University, and the US Army’s Command and General Staff School, has completed his new book, “After the War: Tales of the Forgotten War Continued...”: a stirring tale that explores the difficulties faced by those returning from war and how their experiences remain with them long after the battle has ended. Townsend’s other titles include “To Kill a Cat”, “Millie and John”, “To Live and Live Not”, “Tales of the Korean War: A Reminiscence”, and “Maria”.
“‘After the War’, as a sequel to ‘Tales of the Korean War’, follows the actions and movements of Lawson’s regiment during the last days of the war,” writes Townsend. “After the ceasefire, negotiated at Panmunjom, the regiment leaves Korea, is located temporarily on the island of Kyushu, Japan, and then later moved to a permanent location in Hawaii.
“Their stay of several months in Hawaii is highlighted by a visit of Lawson’s wife, Tami, and the later retirement of Colonel Lawson. The regiment is then dissolved by the Department of the Army in a general downsizing of the Army. A discharge from the Army was granted to those men that asked for one. The other men who wanted to stay in the Army were given various assignments elsewhere.
“Although the Korean War is often referred to as ‘The Forgotten War’, the officers and men of Lawson’s regiment never forgot it. It remained etched permanently in their minds for the duration of their lives.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Percy Townsend’s enthralling tale will resonate with readers as they follow the experiences of selected veterans after retiring from the Army, varying from happiness to near disaster and, in some cases, tragedy. Emotionally candid and raw, “After the War: Tales of the Forgotten War Continued…” is a testament to the ongoing struggle that veterans face when the actual war ends, but it remains real and alive in their minds.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “After the War: Tales of the Forgotten War Continued...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘After the War’, as a sequel to ‘Tales of the Korean War’, follows the actions and movements of Lawson’s regiment during the last days of the war,” writes Townsend. “After the ceasefire, negotiated at Panmunjom, the regiment leaves Korea, is located temporarily on the island of Kyushu, Japan, and then later moved to a permanent location in Hawaii.
“Their stay of several months in Hawaii is highlighted by a visit of Lawson’s wife, Tami, and the later retirement of Colonel Lawson. The regiment is then dissolved by the Department of the Army in a general downsizing of the Army. A discharge from the Army was granted to those men that asked for one. The other men who wanted to stay in the Army were given various assignments elsewhere.
“Although the Korean War is often referred to as ‘The Forgotten War’, the officers and men of Lawson’s regiment never forgot it. It remained etched permanently in their minds for the duration of their lives.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Percy Townsend’s enthralling tale will resonate with readers as they follow the experiences of selected veterans after retiring from the Army, varying from happiness to near disaster and, in some cases, tragedy. Emotionally candid and raw, “After the War: Tales of the Forgotten War Continued…” is a testament to the ongoing struggle that veterans face when the actual war ends, but it remains real and alive in their minds.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “After the War: Tales of the Forgotten War Continued...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories