Author Percy Townsend’s New Book, "After the War: Tales of the Forgotten War Continued...," Explores the Struggles Endured by Those Returning Home from the Korean War

Recent release “After the War: Tales of the Forgotten War Continued...” from Newman Springs Publishing author Percy Townsend is a poignant and compelling novel that follows veterans of the Korean War as they face the ultimate challenge of moving on from battle and readjust to civilian life, highlighting the long lasting horrors of war that follow a soldier years after the fighting has ended.