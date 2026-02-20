Author Larry D. Bowers’s New Book "Power to be a Witness: One Man's Journey in Leading Others to Christ" Follows the Author’s Path to Bringing Others to Christ’s Kingdom

Recent release “Power to be a Witness: One Man's Journey in Leading Others to Christ” from Covenant Books author Larry D. Bowers is a potent memoir that chronicles the author’s journey to bring others into God’s grace and glory. Through sharing his story, Bowers aims to encourage readers to embrace God’s presence in their lives and His ultimate plans for them.