Author Larry D. Bowers’s New Book "Power to be a Witness: One Man's Journey in Leading Others to Christ" Follows the Author’s Path to Bringing Others to Christ’s Kingdom
Recent release “Power to be a Witness: One Man's Journey in Leading Others to Christ” from Covenant Books author Larry D. Bowers is a potent memoir that chronicles the author’s journey to bring others into God’s grace and glory. Through sharing his story, Bowers aims to encourage readers to embrace God’s presence in their lives and His ultimate plans for them.
Abilene, TX, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Larry D. Bowers, a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, has completed his new book, “Power to be a Witness: One Man's Journey in Leading Others to Christ”: a compelling memoir that documents the author’s incredible path of faith and devotion to the Lord, revealing how anyone can be an instrument in God’s plan to bring others into His Kingdom.
In “Power to Be a Witness,” author Larry Bowers shares his life-changing vision of Heaven's Judgment Day and the radical transformation that followed. From that moment on, he surrendered to the Holy Spirit’s leading and committed his life to fulfilling the Great Commission.
Larry’s story is not just about one man’s calling—it’s an invitation for every believer. With heartfelt testimony, powerful encounters, stories of salvation, and miraculous accounts of God’s hand at work, Larry reveals what it means to live with eternal purpose. His passion for reaching family, friends, and strangers alike burns through every page, urging readers to step into a deeper walk with Jesus.
As readers journey through Larry’s experiences, they will become inspired by his testimony of obedience and faith, and be encouraged to pursue a closer, Spirit-led relationship with Christ.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry D. Bowers’s new book serves as a reminder that God has incredible plans for his followers. Through Larry’s journey, readers will discover not only the boundless love of God, but also the Spirit’s power to make one a bold witness for Christ.
Readers can purchase “Power to be a Witness: One Man's Journey in Leading Others to Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
