Author E. T. Grover’s New Book, "The House of the Valley of Virtue," is a Compelling Medieval Saga Exploring the Sacrifice and Love Between Mothers and Daughters
Recent release “The House of the Valley of Virtue” from Covenant Books author E. T. Grover is a stirring historical novel that follows the relationships and struggles of mothers and daughters in the medieval era. After marrying for money and a better life, each mother works hard to ensure their daughters are able to marry for love and follow a life of their own design.
Boise, ID, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- E. T. Grover, a loving husband who served in the Peace Corps and currently resides in Boise, Idaho, has completed his new book, “The House of the Valley of Virtue”: a stirring account that explores the love and sacrifices of mothers and the fight for their daughters to lead their own lives.
“Mothers and daughters know they live in a man’s world and fight to hold each other up, but in medieval days, that struggle was much harder than usual. Medieval men dominated the mothers and used daughters as barter. This saga is their story,” writes Grover. “Though these mothers married earls or better, they diligently helped their daughters marry for love. Their strength will impress you, and the love they showed each other will grab at your heart. Immerse yourself in their lives—cry when they cry, laugh when they laugh, but most of all, be with them when they hold each other up, as only mothers and daughters can do.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, E. T. Grover’s new book is a stirring account that will resonate with readers as they discover the unwavering loyalty between mothers and daughters throughout life’s hardships, trials, and triumphs. Perfect for fans of historical fiction as well as lovers of women-led stories, “The House of the Valley of Virtue” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The House of the Valley of Virtue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
