Author Lennis Herd’s New Book, "The Blood of a Vampire," Follows Four Allies as They Fight to Defeat an Ancient Vampire Who Has Wreaked Havoc on Their Town

Recent release “The Blood of a Vampire” from Page Publishing author Lennis Herd is a gripping fantasy that centers around four unlikely allies who are thrown together to fight an ancient vampire who has been recently resurrected. But when one of them, Joshua, discovers he is the heir to the vampire throne, he must embrace his ancestry in order to defeat the darkness.