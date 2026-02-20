Author Lennis Herd’s New Book, "The Blood of a Vampire," Follows Four Allies as They Fight to Defeat an Ancient Vampire Who Has Wreaked Havoc on Their Town
Recent release “The Blood of a Vampire” from Page Publishing author Lennis Herd is a gripping fantasy that centers around four unlikely allies who are thrown together to fight an ancient vampire who has been recently resurrected. But when one of them, Joshua, discovers he is the heir to the vampire throne, he must embrace his ancestry in order to defeat the darkness.
Bremerton, WA, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lennis Herd, a loving husband and father who served in the Navy for twenty-one years, retiring with the rank of chief petty officer, has completed his new book, “The Blood of a Vampire”: a thrilling novel that follows the desperate fight against an ancient vampire by four unlikely allies, only for one of them to discover his link to the vampire world.
“He was never meant to be a king. He was barely meant to survive,” writes Herd. “When a quiet town is ripped apart by an ancient vampire’s resurrection, four unlikely allies are thrown into a battle that spans bloodlines, betrayal, and centuries-old secrets: Victor, the hardened hunter; Bruno, the brawler with a grieving heart; Alex, the father hiding more than he says; and Joshua, a boy caught between two worlds—born of both man and monster. But the vampire court isn’t just awakening—it’s crumbling. As coffins open and old enemies rise, Joshua discovers a truth that changes everything: he’s the heir to the Hollow Throne, the son of the very monster they’re trying to kill. To stop a war, he must embrace what he fears most: himself. And when the throne finally shatters, a far older darkness begins to stir beneath the world…”
Published by Page Publishing, Lennis Herd’s stirring tale is the first installment in the author’s “Hollow Throne” saga, delivering a suspense-fueled story that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Blood of a Vampire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
